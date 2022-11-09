Colorful Launches iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GPUs In Advanced & Ultra Flavors, Starting at $1249 US

Colorful Technology announced two new graphics cards from the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 series. The company releases the iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Advanced OC and Ultra W OC GPUs. Both graphics cards will provide a new physical design but still offer the same performance and power that Colorful Technology is known for.

The iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Advanced OC does offer a slight change to its core. The graphics card will receive the new Gravity Rim central fan design, which is an alteration to the original iGame Energy Core used in previous GPUs from the series and comes in at 96mm in size. The other two fans will utilize the newest Hurrican Scythe Blade design, measuring 100mm. The design is previously seen on the company's iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Vulcan OC-V GPU. The overall design of the Advanced OC GPU is considered "stealthier" and "simpler" compared to previous generations.

Image source: Colorful Technology Company LTD

The metal backplate reduces PCB flexing and adds to the aesthetics of the new iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Advanced OC graphics card. Near the rear input and output of the GPU is the single overclocking button to increase performance without entering the PC case. The back panel is hollow to allow essential heat dissipation and proper airflow compared to other standard graphics cards. Lastly, Colorful's iGame Center software lets users control the RGB coloring on the graphics card.

Key Features

Gravity Rim : A redesigned version of the iGame Energy Core that creates a mysterious black hole effect.

A redesigned version of the iGame Energy Core that creates a mysterious black hole effect. Meteorite Backplate : A sturdy metal backplate that reduces PCB flexing. An intricate iGame grille design is added to the backplate’s hollow back to add aesthetics.

: A sturdy metal backplate that reduces PCB flexing. An intricate iGame grille design is added to the backplate’s hollow back to add aesthetics. Hurricane Scythe Blades: New fan blade design that delivers superior airflow compared to the previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design. The Advanced OC uses two 100mm fans and a 96mm center fan.

New fan blade design that delivers superior airflow compared to the previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design. The Advanced OC uses two 100mm fans and a 96mm center fan. One-Key Overclock : A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening the software.

: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening the software. Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs. Customizable RGB Lighting: COLORFUL is all about adding a touch of colors to your gaming PC. The graphics card features RGB lighting that is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.

Image source: Colorful Technology Company LTD

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Ultra W offers the newest aesthetic change compared to previous generations. The new graphics card provides a three-fan design to complete adequate cooling while offering the new 12VHPWR connectors. The Ultra W GPU has a "Retro RGB side panel" that shows the Ultra branding. This high-performance graphics card introduces a significantly larger heatsink "with five 5mmØ + two 8mmØ copper heat pipes fitted with three 100mm cooling fans." The Ultra W also offers the one-key overclocking near the I/O ports located on the rear of the card and a hollow back panel.

Key Features

ULTRA Retro RGB: Eye-catching and visualizing RGB lighting effect in a retro design.

Eye-catching and visualizing RGB lighting effect in a retro design. ULTRA Cooling: The Ultra Series are designed with high-performance cooling in mind – featuring a large heatsink with five 5mmØ + two 8mmØ copper heat pipes fitted with three 100mm cooling fans.

The Ultra Series are designed with high-performance cooling in mind – featuring a large heatsink with five 5mmØ + two 8mmØ copper heat pipes fitted with three 100mm cooling fans. One-Key Overclock : A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening the software.

: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening the software. Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs. Customizable RGB Lighting: COLORFUL is all about adding a touch of colors to your gaming PC. The graphics card features RGB lighting that is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.

Image source: Colorful Technology Company LTD

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Advanced OC-V graphics card retails for $1289 while the Ultra W OC-V GPU retails for $1249. Following is the full price list:

iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Advanced OC-V : $1289

: $1289 iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Ultra W OC-V: $1249

News Source: Colorful Technology Company Limited