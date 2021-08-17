Colorful Launches New MINI-ITX Motherboards & RTX 3060 Mini OC GPU

Colorful Technology has launched its CVN 560I GAMING Series Mini-ITX motherboard & the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC graphics cards. Both offer a minimal footprint in any PC enthusiast's system.

Colorful CVN B560I GAMING Series Motherboards

Colorful CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards are offered in two different models, the CVN B560I Gaming Frozen and the CVN B560I Gaming Pro. The Frozen series is decked in white and silver accents while the Pro models are black with silver accents. Colorful's new mini-ITX motherboards offer the option of builders to utilize either the black or white motherboard for builds that are focused on those two colors and complimenting each. Both versions showcase an Intel B560 chipset, supporting 10th gen and 11th gen Intel Core processors. They also utilize a 6+2 power phase design with 60 amp DrMos power modules to provide adequate delivery of power to its Intel processors.

Colorful's motherboard models come equipped with Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless solution for efficient connectivity. The motherboard series features a PCIe 4.0 X16 slot for either the most current AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards that focus on the 11th gen Intel Core processors.

With the release of the two new motherboard models, COLORFUL focused on upgrading the motherboard’s cooling solutions, which included three areas of heatsink—one for its PCH heatsink, which is now larger than their previous models, the extended heatsink on the VRM section, and heatsink for the M.2 slot to allow for improved cooling for installed NVMe SSDs. Lastly, Colorful has equipped the motherboards with an additional 5V ARGB header, supporting more aRGB devices and controlled using the iGame Center software to customize the look.

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC Graphics Card

COLORFUL also releases the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 MINI OC 12G L, a small-form-factor graphics card utilizing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 architecture. The mini GPU is measured by 182mm in length and fits one of a 2-slot PCI expansion slot. Colorful has created a sleek white and silver accent-themed GPU which happens to compliment the CVN B560I Gaming Frozen motherboard due to sharing the same color scheme. The backplate is adorned with white and, as an interesting addition, has a red tag attached to the GPU with the word "MINI" printed in silver on it. Just like Colorful's new motherboards, the GPU features an RGB lightbar, allowing for the GPU to stand out in clear windowed builds.











The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 MINI OC graphics card comes with COLORFUL’s One-Key OC, a feature that utilizes a toggle switch at the rear I/O for fast overclocking access. It uses a large heatsink with four 6mm-diameter heat pipes for excellent heat dissipation. Colorful also offers their Auto Stop Technology to enable silent operations at low load speeds by temporarily shutting off the fan.

The MSRPs of Colorful CVN B560I GAMING PRO is $185, and the CVN B560I GAMING FROZEN is $195. There is no current pricing for the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 MINI OC graphics card, but it is speculated that, due to the current market pricing, the GPU could start its pricing around $500 and rise from there.