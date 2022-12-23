Colorful Is The Latest AIB To Offer White-Colored GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Graphics Cards

NVIDIA's AIBs have fallen in love with the white color theme for their latest GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 graphics cards.

More & More NVIDIA AIB Partners Offer White-Colored GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Graphics Cards

Over the last couple of weeks, several NVIDIA AIBs have launched their latest white-colored cards. Manufacturers such as ASUS, GALAX, ZOTAC & AXGaming have revealed their new designs & these cards do look spectacular and a great fit for white-colored PC cases which are very popular among gamers.

Colorful seems to be following this white-colored graphics card trend and has announced its brand new GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Vulcan OC designs that come in a sleek and very premium white color design. The graphics card is Colorful's flagship at the moment, featuring a triple slot & a triple fan cooler. It even comes with an LCD display that can be mounted on the side or can be used as a stand-alone unit on your desktop. Colorful is known for its impressive design quality and even the fins on the heatsink are coated in white accents which look great.

Colorful's GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Vulcan White OC graphics cards are expected to launch on Christmas day on the 25th of December and will be available for pre-order on the same day but do keep in mind that these cards will have a limited production run so quantities will be low. Besides Colorful's offerings,

ASUS also unveiled its ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 White graphics cards while ZOTAC launched its AMP AIRO White, GALAX launched its SG White series, and AXGaming did X3W series makeover for the Geforce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 graphics cards.

GALAX RTX 4090 / RTX 4080 White Graphics Cards:

ASUS RTX 4090 / RTX 4080 White Graphics Cards:

ZOTAC RTX 4090 / RTX 4080 White Graphics Cards:

AXGaming RTX 4090 / RTX 4080 White Graphics Cards:

So far, GALAX is the only AIB that offers a full white-colored design with a white-colored cooler and PCB too while the remaining RTX White cards use a black-colored PCB. The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF is without the best 4090s to overclock and has already scored almost 4 GHz which is simply mindblowing.

News Source: ITHome