GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF Overclocked To A Record Breaking 3.825 GHz, Secures 15 OC World Records & Inches Away From 4 GHz

Earlier this month, OGS secured several world records using a GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF and they have once again pushed the limits of the card.
GALAX Keeps On Pushing For The 4 GHz Mark, Team OGS Achieves 3.825 GHz World Frequency Record & Secure 15 New OC Records With GeForce RTX 4090 HOF
The impressive feat comes from team OGS from Greece who has worked with GALAX to break past the previous world records. The records were once again achieved on the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card which we recently talked about here. The card is definitely a beast & from what we have heard, and the figures that we are reporting today can fully verify this. Following is a list of all the new world records that the card was able to secure under LN2 cooling:
- GPUPI 3.3 1B, 3.825g
- GPUPI 3.3 32B, 3.78g
- Fire Strike Ultra, 3.7g
- Fire Strike Extreme, 3.675g
- Port Royal, 3.7g
- 3DMark Vantage Performance, 3.7g
- 3DMark Vantage Extreme, 3.7g
- 3DMark 11 Performance. 3.7g
- Catzilla 1080P, 3.7g
- Catzilla 1440P, 3.7g
- Catzilla 4K, 3.7g
- Catzilla 576P, 3.7g
- Catzilla 720P, 3.7g
- Superposition 8K, 3.66g
The maximum overclocks on the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card were achieved while benching the card in GPUPI 3.3 (1 Billion). The graphics card achieved an impressive 3.825 GHz or 3825 MHz frequency world record while running at Sub-zero temperatures thanks to the use of the Liquid Nitrogen cooling.
Ever since GALAX unveiled its GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card, the variant has been shipping it to various renowned overclockers and enthusiasts so they can try and get a taste of its overclocking prowess. The card is the only on the market that features dual 16-pin connectors and an XOC BIOS that allows for a TGP of up to 1000W+. The graphics card is truly insane & is the only one out there that needs to be put under an LN2 pot & pushed to the extreme. There's no word on when GALAX will launch its HOF variants to the public but that's going to take some time. Till then, we can all just enjoy these superb overclocking feats by extreme overclockers.
Comments