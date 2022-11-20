GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF Overclocked To A Record Breaking 3.825 GHz, Secures 15 OC World Records & Inches Away From 4 GHz

Earlier this month, OGS secured several world records using a GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF and they have once again pushed the limits of the card.

GALAX Keeps On Pushing For The 4 GHz Mark, Team OGS Achieves 3.825 GHz World Frequency Record & Secure 15 New OC Records With GeForce RTX 4090 HOF

The impressive feat comes from team OGS from Greece who has worked with GALAX to break past the previous world records. The records were once again achieved on the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card which we recently talked about here. The card is definitely a beast & from what we have heard, and the figures that we are reporting today can fully verify this. Following is a list of all the new world records that the card was able to secure under LN2 cooling: