Colorful Introduces Three new AMD B550 Motherboards Under $150 US

Colorful Technology has introduced three new motherboards in its AMD B550 series under $150 US. These motherboard include the CVN B550M GAMING FROZEN V14, CVN B550M GAMING PRO V14, and BATTLE-AX B550M-HD PRO V14.

Colorful Technology releases information regarding two out of three of their new AMD B550 motherboard, both feature a sub $130 price tag

Both the CVN B550M GAMING FROZEN V14 and the CVN B550M GAMING PRO V14 motherboards offer a lot of similar features. Some of these protections include Overload Protection, Anti-static, Lightning Protection, and High-Temperature resistance. All of these working together makes these motherboards a fantastic buy for the PC builder that wants to ensure that their components will be safe in a variety of different situations.

Both of these motherboards feature a PCIe 4.0 Channel M.2 Slot, which is covered by a fully metal armor heatsink, which keeps your SSD cool. The more significant metal design increases the airflow contact area. Both of these motherboards also feature a single PCIe 4.0 slot, and just below that slot is a PCIe 3.0 slot, easily allowing up to two NVMe SSDs to be installed onto this motherboard with ease.

The two motherboards of the CVN B550M GAMING FROZEN V14 and the CVN B550M GAMING PRO V14 motherboards feature the same number of ports to each other. The number of ports includes two USB ports, three USB 3.2 Gen1 Ports, which are type-A, a single type-c USB 3.2 Gen1 port. These motherboards also feature two different video outputs, the DVI and the HDMI ports for if your systems utilize an APC processor.

Both of these motherboards feature support for Colorful's new and improved software to control addressable RGB lighting through the 5-Volts ARGB headers and the 12-volts RGB headers on the motherboards. Since all of these motherboards are going to utilize the AMD B550 chipset, these motherboards will offer support for AMD 3000 processors natively. Both of these motherboards feature a total of four DDR4 RAM slots while the BATTLE-AX B550M-HD PRO V14 motherboard features just two DDR4 RAM slots.

Colorful has released the pricing for the CVN B550M GAMING FROZEN V14 and the CVN B550M GAMING FROZEN V14, which are $126 and $121 respectively. In contrast, Colorful has yet to release any pricing or information regarding the BATTLE-AX B550M-HD PRO V14 motherboard.