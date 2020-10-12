COLORFUL CVN Guardian and WARHALBERD DDR4 Memory Series

COLORFUL isn't exactly the brand you think of when you think of performance memory, but they hope that's about to change. Known more for their GeForce graphics cards efforts over the years with bombastic designs that make you go 'hmm' and more recently launching motherboards it seems that COLORFUL is looking to go for the total package approach by now adding memory to their portfolio of products they offer.

COLORFUL CVN Guardian RGB Gaming Memory

COLORFUL's CVN moniker may be more familiar in their motherboard lineup with the X570 and B550 sporting similar styling, making these memory kits excellent aesthetic choices for a build around those boards.

The COLORFUL CVN Guardian memory kits of course feature addressable RGB that can be controlled by the popular motherboard vendors software and range in speeds from DDR4-2666 to DDR4 3200. While these may not be the most blistering speeds they are speeds that should both perform well and remain very stable on either an Intel or AMD platform. COLORFUL was kind enough to provide the IC information and it appears they're using Hynix CJR memory modules.

COLORFUL CVN Guardian RGB DDR4

Model DDR4-2666 8G DDR4-3200 8G DDR4-3200 16G Module Capacity 8GB 8GB 16GB Frequency DDR4-2666MHz DDR4-3200MHz DDR4-3200MHz Timings 19-19-19-43 16-18-18-38 16-20-20-40 Voltage 1.2V 1.35V 1.2V

COLORFUL WARHALBERD DDR4 Memory

Need memory, but don't need the flash and need to save some cash? Well, that's what COLORFUL is hoping to achieve with their basic memory line here. No extra heat spreaders, lights, or fluff here. The WARHALBERD lineup is simple in execution and comes in two speeds; a DDR4 2666 8GB stick and a DDR4 3000 8GB stick. These are great options for Prebuilt computer upgrades for when they stiff you with a single 8GB stick, no one wants that.

As far as the ICs used here COLORFUL sources CXMT (ChangXin Memory Technologies) DDR4 memory modules

COLORFUL WARHALBERD DDR4

Model DDR4-2666 8G DDR4-3000 8G Module Capacity 8GB 8GB Frequency DDR4 2666MHz DDR4 3000MHz Timings 18-18-18-43 16-18-18-38 Voltage 1.2V 1.35V

Pricing and Availability

The COLORFUL CVN Guardian DDR4 gaming memory will be available in selected regions worldwide with an MSRP of $49 for DDR4-2666 8G, $69 for DDR4-3200 8G, and $99 for DDR4-3200 16G. There is currently no information available for the pricing and availability of the WARHALBERD line, we will update this section when that becomes available.