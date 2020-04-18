Call of Duty MW3 Remastered Campaign On Its Way, Leaker Claims; Will Likely be PS4 Exclusive for 1 Month – Rumor

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Remastered campaign is said to be on its way and we’ve got some additional info on it.

The details come from reputable Call of Duty leaker TheGamingRevolution, who has a good track record when it comes to leaking information about the Call of Duty series. Most recently, he leaked Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Remastered ahead of their official announcements.

Early PS3 copy of Modern Warfare 3 Leaked

On his YouTube channel, TheGamingRevolution has uploaded a new video which includes information about the remastered campaign of Call of Duty MW3.

Like Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, MW3 Remastered (same engine as Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 Remastered) will initially only include the game campaign mode. Both games have been lying on Activision’s shelves since 2018, and the games were supposed to be released in that year, but it’s being suggested that the Dallas Shooting caused the games to be delayed. Apparently, Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer mode has been remastered as well, but Activision allegedly didn’t want to split the player base and decided to only release the remastered campaign for the time being.

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is exclusive for a one-month period and this will likely be the same for MW3 Remastered. This timed-exclusivity deal between Activision and Sony is said to originate from 2016, and while both games were intended to release two years ago, Activision has now honored the deal they made with Sony.

In the video, TheGamingRevolution said that he doesn’t know when Activision will release MW3 Remastered, but apparently, since MW2 Remastered is said to have done extremely well for the publisher, the MW3 campaign remaster shouldn’t be too far out. We’ve included the new video from TheGamingRevolution down below:

As always, take the information above with a pinch of salt as Activision hasn’t confirmed Call of Duty: MW3 Remastered. Call of Duty: MW3 was released in 2011 for PC and the last-generation consoles.