Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered to Release Next Week – Rumor

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is apparently getting released very soon.

TheGamingRevolution, a reliable source who often revealed Call of Duty series information before official announcements, revealed earlier today that Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will be released in a few days, on March 30th.

CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Artwork Found in MW 2019 Files, Game Likely Dropping Soon

I just spoke to @Okami13_, and according to him, Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is releasing next Monday on the 30th of March! — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 28, 2020

No other information has been revealed on the game so far, but we more is definitely coming if the game is indeed releasing next week. Yesterday, we reported that the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update included artwork of the unannounced remaster. Some information regarding the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered bonuses has also leaked.

Purchase Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and receive the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle

OR Purchase the Ghost Pack: Oil Rig Bundle to receive Call of Duty: MW2 Campaign Remastered

Ghost Pack: Oil Rig Wreak havoc on your environment with the Oil Rig Pack. Includes: CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

UDT Ghost (Legendary Ghost Operator Skin)

Task Force (Legendary M4A1)

One For One (Legendary 1911)

Free Dive (Rare Charm)

Belly Flop (Epic Ghost Finishing Move)

Stay Frosty (Epic Ghost Operator Quip)

No Easy Days (Epic Animated Calling Card)

Ghost (Rare Emblem)

Battle Pass Tier Skips

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is rumored to release on March 30th. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.