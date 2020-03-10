Standalone Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone Is Quite Large; File Sizes Revealed

Activision officially revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone Battle Royale yesterday, and as it turns out, the standalone free to play release is quite large.

Warzone launches today as a standalone title with cross-platform support, and alongside yesterday’s details, Activision revealed the game’s file sizes. Modern Warfare already is among the biggest recent titles and the standalone version of Warzone is no slouch either. According to Activision, those who don't already own Modern Warfare are facing a 83-101GB download for Warzone.

Players who already own the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be presented with a 18 to 22GB download."Warzone will replace the previously named ‘Classified’ panel in the Main Menu", Activision writes. "A one-time early access will give Modern Warfare owners the ability to download Warzone at 8AM PDT. For Modern Warfare owners who are current and have the most recent title updates, the download will be a 18-22GB. Once download is complete, Modern Warfare owners will “unlock” the Warzone panel, which was previously classified, and can enter the lobby and play."

Call of Duty: Warzone is free for everyone and become available globally today.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone features At launch, players can squad up in trios with their friends on Playstation 4, Battle.net for PC, or Xbox One across two game modes: Battle Royale and Plunder. In Battle Royale, fight to be the last squad standing while escaping the deadly gas in the swiftly closing circle with up to 150 players. In Plunder, the race is on to collect the most in-match Cash by looting across the map, taking down enemies to steal their Cash, and completing in-match Contracts. Warzone takes place in Verdansk, an expansive city with multiple named zones and well over 300 points of interest. Each zone features distinct landmarks like the Gorengard Lumber Yard or the Gora Dam; the zones take place across different environment types like cities and rural areas for unique engagements. Change up your drop location in each match to get a better lay of the land and take advantage of what Verdansk has to offer.