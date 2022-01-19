Ricochet Anti-Cheat has Stopped Several Cheaters in Warzone Pacific

It seems as if Ricochet has been performing quite well against hackers and cheaters in Warzone Pacific. The anti-cheat solution created by Activision Blizzard with the help of several professionals has proven to have succeeded in its crusade against unfair play. Several users are confirming that cheaters are being punished and even humiliated publicly during Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific matches.

Ricochet is an anti-cheat solution that uses a multi-faceted approach to combat cheating. It features new server-side tools that monitor analytics to identify cheating, enhanced investigation processes to stamp out cheaters, updates to strengthen account security, and more. The tool seemingly knows how to give away the identity of cheaters while simultaneously punishing them in public Warzone Pacific matches.

As of the writing of this article, numerous clips submitted by Twitter users began to surface showing players with abnormal aiming skills (AKA signs of an aimbot cheat) being forced to deal no damage to normal players whatsoever. Of course, this leaves them wide open for the legitimate players to shoot down the opposing cheaters.

As of the writing of this article, numerous clips submitted by Twitter users began to surface showing players with abnormal aiming skills (AKA signs of an aimbot cheat) being forced to deal no damage to normal players whatsoever.

This, of course, doesn't jive well with cheat users who are being trampled by Ricochet Anti-Cheat. As seen below, you can watch as one cheater complains about his cheats not working as they are intended while giving himself away on stream.

2 mins of a cheater UPSET over his cheats not working 😂😂 credit: @oG_JlMMY pic.twitter.com/AGzIWUK7f7 — NYSL Mavriq (@MavriqGG) January 16, 2022

Of course, this solution isn't perfect. Other users on Twitter have reported that some cheaters have found ways to circumvent Ricochet's solution. It's speculated that the players issuing their complaints are using old footage from past live streams while the 0 HP Damage punishment was implemented earlier today.

Below you can watch one of the recent examples of cheaters using wallhacks to take down opponents from impossible distances.

@RavenSoftware I don't see that the ricochet is working I don't want warzone to fence to the shit please do something on tiktok I always find these shit

Even then, while this system isn't perfect, it definitely is starting to make its mark in the fight against unfair play.

Even then, while this system isn't perfect, it definitely is starting to make its mark in the fight against unfair play. Of course, hackers will continue working to fight against the anti-cheat solution and reinstate their reign of terror once again. Whether or not these attempts are successful depends on the upkeep of Warzone Pacific's developers.