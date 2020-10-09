Samsung keeps running promotions on some of its most popular TV models, however, this is probably one of the rare few not-to-be-missed promotions. The company is offering its buyers to claim a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip when they purchase a 2020 QLED 8K TV. A phone is guaranteed with the purchase, just that you won't be able to choose your color between the available purple and black.

Considering some of these TVs are already discounted, the addition of Galaxy Z Flip - retailing at £1300 - makes the deal even better.

Claiming a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is super easy. Buy a 2020 QLED 8K TV, and submit a claim on Samsung's website within 30 days of purchase with your receipt. Samsung will validate your purchase and then deliver your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip within 45 days of validation.

Head over to this link for claims and more details about this promotion.

Note: at the moment, this offer only seems to be valid for the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.