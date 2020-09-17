Samsung has taken over Instagram and celebrities' homes with its "The Frame" TVs that are promising to be a decor investment for your home. Whether you want it to seamlessly blend in with the background or work as a frame for some beautiful work of art, the company ensures that your next TV would no longer look like a dead block of black when you aren't watching the TV.

DIY sections of Pinterest and Instagram are full of either people flaunting their Samsung Frame TVs or wishing to be able to upgrade to it. And there's a good reason for all the hype. The company has managed to produce a beautiful product that doesn't take over your living room.

Samsung has been offering some small discounts on The Frame TVs to make them "somewhat" affordable. The Frame QLED Smart TV (2020) is available in the sizes of 32", 43", 50", 55", 65", and 75" with retail prices starting from $599. However, with these discounts, you can now get your hands on them for just $539.99 for the next 10 days (on limited stocks).

The discount is available for all models. You can save $60 on the 32-inch model, $100 on the 43-inch, $220 on 50-inch, $240 on 55-inch, $290 on 65-inch TVs, and $480 on the 75-inch Samsung Frame TV.

Here are the prices of Samsung Frame TV after discount:

32" Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) for $539.99 (originally: $599.99)

43" Class The Frame QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $899.99 (originally: $999.99)

50" Class The Frame QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $1,079.99 (originally: $1,299.99)

55" Class The Frame QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $1,259.99 (originally: $1,499.99)

65" Class The Frame QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $1,709.99 (originally: $1,999.99)

75" Class The Frame QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $2,519.99 (originally: $2,999.99)

Head over to this link to choose the size that you want to buy.

Samsung promises to ship your new TVs within 2-3 days offering free delivery. The company also offers financing options at 0% APR. More details on that here.

All the product details and specifications are available over at Samsung. The company is also offering 50% discount on its Studio Stand and the Customizable Bezel. Just add any of the above Frame TVs to your cart to get to these and more promotions on the next screen if you want a completely customized look to match your design aesthetics.











Note: Offers end September 28 (on limited quantities).