Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition New Music Trailer Showcases Rearranged Music

A new Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition trailer has been shared online today, showcasing some of the rearranged music tracks that will be included in the remaster.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, allows viewers to listen to some of the game's rearranged music tracks like A Dream Never Forgotten, Scars of Time, Bound by Fate, and others.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is the remastered version of the original game that was released on the first PlayStation console many years ago. The remaster will feature new 3D models, gameplay improvements, and more. Radical Dreams, the game that served as the basis for Chrono Cross, will also be included, finally making its debut in the West over 25 years since its Japanese release.

Chrono Cross is an RPG that transcends time and space, unfolding across two interlinked parallel worlds. With over 40 party members to meet, people and dimensions will intertwine in this epic drama about the planet itself. Utilizing an innovative turn-based style battle system, CHRONO CROSS is a unique RPG that follows the protagonist “Serge” as he crosses time on his quest to save himself dying in a parallel universe.

Those who purchase the game will also receive a CHRONO CROSS wallpaper! New Features in the Remastered Edition

・3D models converted to HD・Refined character illustrations

・Higher-quality background music

・Switch enemy encounters on or off

・Background filter feature

・Battle enhancement features to make combat easier

・Auto-battle function

・Switch between imitation pixel font and HD font

・Change screen resolution

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launches on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on April 7th worldwide.