Chinese Retailers Selling AMD & NVIDIA Entire Graphics Card Lineup Significantly Below MSRP, Prices Drop Up To 38%

AMD & NVIDIA graphics card prices have dropped hard, and it's not just the used graphics cards that are flooding over from the crypto crash but also new graphics cards at various online shops that are currently available far below the MSRP.

The Entire Range of AMD & NVIDIA Graphics Cards Is Currently Available Below MSRP in China, RTX 3090 Ti Prices Fall By Up To 38% & 6900 XT By 37.5%

According to reports coming in from China, the latest inventory of graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD has just arrived in stores and the prices are way below their MSRPs as they should be by now. Graphics card prices have been on a decline mainly due to two reasons, first being the GPU market course correction which saw two years of inflated prices due to supply and logistics issues, and the other being the crypto crash which has resulted in several used graphics cards to flood the market at super-cheap prices.

This has resulted in retailers around the globe correcting the prices on graphics cards from NVIDIA & AMD but most buyers and even shopkeepers are using eBay as a reference for where the prices are heading. The graphics cards being sold on eBay are used and not brand new. There's also no way of telling whether the card was used for mining operations or not. This is where this Chinese price listing comes in which shows brand new graphics card prices at up to 33% below MSRP.

Chinese 'New' Graphics Card Prices (7/11/2022):

Graphics Card Current Price (Retailer) MSRP Difference vs MSRP NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 9499 RMB ($1415 US) 14999 RMB ($2234 US) -38% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 8498 RMB ($1266 US) 11999 RMB ($1787 US) -29% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 5998 RMB ($893 US) 8999 RMB ($1340 US) -33% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB 4695 RMB ($699 US) N/A N/A NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB 4598 RMB ($685 US) 5499 RMB ($819 US) -16% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 3842 RMB ($572 US) 4499 RMB ($670 US) -15% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 3396 RMB ($506 US) 3899 RMB ($580 US) -13% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 2875 RMB ($428 US) 2999 RMB ($446 US) -4.1% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 2189 RMB ($326 US) 2499 RMB ($372 US) -12.4% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 1700 RMB ($253 US) 1899 RMB ($282 US) -10.4% AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 7859 RMB ($1171 US) 8399 RMB ($1251 US) -6.4% AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 4999 RMB ($744 US) 7999 RMB ($1191 US) -37.5% AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 4293 RMB ($639 US) 5099 RMB ($759 US) -15.8% AMD Radeon RX 6800 3988 RMB ($594 US) 4599 RMB ($685 US) -13.2% AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT 3399 RMB ($506 US) 4199 RMB ($625 US) -19% AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 3049 RMB ($454 US) 3699 RMB ($551 US) -17.5% AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT 2490 RMB ($371 US) 3099 RMB ($461 US) -19.6% AMD Radeon RX 600 XT 2218 RMB ($330 US) 2999 RMB ($446 US) -26% AMD Radeon RX 6600 1799 RMB ($268 US) 2499 RMB ($372 US) -28% AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 1174 RMB ($174 US) 1499 RMB ($223 US) -21.6% AMD Radeon RX 6400 894 RMB ($133 US) 1299 RMB ($193 US) -31.1%

The list includes the previous and new graphics card prices from today (11th July 2022) and also compares them to the MSRP. So coming to the juicy bits, all-new graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD are now being sold way below MSRP. The only cards that are in the single-digit range below MSRP are the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT at -6.4% and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti at -4.1%. One is a fairly new graphics card positioned at the top and the other is one of the most popular GPU in the mainstream segment. Despite that, these graphics cards can now be bought for prices that are lower than the MSRPs in new condition.

Latest AMD & NVIDIA graphics card prices from China show aggressive price cuts for new models. (Image Credits: Baidu)

The graphics cards with the most aggressive price cuts are also the fastest by each respective company. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is being sold at -38% below MSRP while the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is being sold for -37.5% below MSRP. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3090 have also seen a fairly big price drop of -29% and -33%, respectively. One thing I should be pointing out is that the official MSRP for these graphics cards is slightly higher in China due to added VAT. So now these graphics cards are not only below their MSRPs but also below the international MSRP (minus the VAT).

Based on where the pricing is going, in a few months, we might be able to get an RTX 3090 at or under $1000 US and the same with the AMD GPU lineup. Both AMD and NVIDIA are clearing up their GPU inventory to make room for next-gen graphics cards which are expected to launch this fall. So expect more aggressive price cuts and deals in the coming months.