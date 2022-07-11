Menu
Company

Chinese Retailers Selling AMD & NVIDIA Entire Graphics Card Lineup Significantly Below MSRP, Prices Drop Up To 38%

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 11, 2022

AMD & NVIDIA graphics card prices have dropped hard, and it's not just the used graphics cards that are flooding over from the crypto crash but also new graphics cards at various online shops that are currently available far below the MSRP.

The Entire Range of AMD & NVIDIA Graphics Cards Is Currently Available Below MSRP in China, RTX 3090 Ti Prices Fall By Up To 38% & 6900 XT By 37.5%

According to reports coming in from China, the latest inventory of graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD has just arrived in stores and the prices are way below their MSRPs as they should be by now. Graphics card prices have been on a decline mainly due to two reasons, first being the GPU market course correction which saw two years of inflated prices due to supply and logistics issues, and the other being the crypto crash which has resulted in several used graphics cards to flood the market at super-cheap prices.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD EPYC Genoa Server CPU & SP5 Socket With Heatsink Gets Close Up Shots, Massive Chip With Massive Performance

This has resulted in retailers around the globe correcting the prices on graphics cards from NVIDIA & AMD but most buyers and even shopkeepers are using eBay as a reference for where the prices are heading. The graphics cards being sold on eBay are used and not brand new. There's also no way of telling whether the card was used for mining operations or not. This is where this Chinese price listing comes in which shows brand new graphics card prices at up to 33% below MSRP.

Chinese 'New' Graphics Card Prices (7/11/2022):

Graphics CardCurrent Price (Retailer)MSRPDifference vs MSRP
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti9499 RMB ($1415 US)14999 RMB ($2234 US)-38%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30908498 RMB ($1266 US)11999 RMB ($1787 US)-29%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 5998 RMB ($893 US)8999 RMB ($1340 US)-33%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB4695 RMB ($699 US)N/AN/A
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB4598 RMB ($685 US)5499 RMB ($819 US)-16%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti3842 RMB ($572 US)4499 RMB ($670 US)-15%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30703396 RMB ($506 US)3899 RMB ($580 US)-13%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti2875 RMB ($428 US)2999 RMB ($446 US)-4.1%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30602189 RMB ($326 US)2499 RMB ($372 US)-12.4%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30501700 RMB ($253 US)1899 RMB ($282 US)-10.4%
AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT7859 RMB ($1171 US)8399 RMB ($1251 US)-6.4%
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT4999 RMB ($744 US)7999 RMB ($1191 US)-37.5%
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT4293 RMB ($639 US)5099 RMB ($759 US)-15.8%
AMD Radeon RX 68003988 RMB ($594 US)4599 RMB ($685 US)-13.2%
AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT3399 RMB ($506 US)4199 RMB ($625 US)-19%
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT3049 RMB ($454 US)3699 RMB ($551 US)-17.5%
AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT2490 RMB ($371 US)3099 RMB ($461 US)-19.6%
AMD Radeon RX 600 XT2218 RMB ($330 US)2999 RMB ($446 US)-26%
AMD Radeon RX 66001799 RMB ($268 US)2499 RMB ($372 US)-28%
AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT1174 RMB ($174 US)1499 RMB ($223 US)-21.6%
AMD Radeon RX 6400894 RMB ($133 US)1299 RMB ($193 US)-31.1%

The list includes the previous and new graphics card prices from today (11th July 2022) and also compares them to the MSRP. So coming to the juicy bits, all-new graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD are now being sold way below MSRP. The only cards that are in the single-digit range below MSRP are the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT at -6.4% and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti at -4.1%. One is a fairly new graphics card positioned at the top and the other is one of the most popular GPU in the mainstream segment. Despite that, these graphics cards can now be bought for prices that are lower than the MSRPs in new condition.

Latest AMD & NVIDIA graphics card prices from China show aggressive price cuts for new models. (Image Credits: Baidu)
Latest AMD & NVIDIA graphics card prices from China show aggressive price cuts for new models. (Image Credits: Baidu)

The graphics cards with the most aggressive price cuts are also the fastest by each respective company. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is being sold at -38% below MSRP while the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is being sold for -37.5% below MSRP. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3090 have also seen a fairly big price drop of -29% and -33%, respectively. One thing I should be pointing out is that the official MSRP for these graphics cards is slightly higher in China due to added VAT. So now these graphics cards are not only below their MSRPs but also below the international MSRP (minus the VAT).

Based on where the pricing is going, in a few months, we might be able to get an RTX 3090 at or under $1000 US and the same with the AMD GPU lineup. Both AMD and NVIDIA are clearing up their GPU inventory to make room for next-gen graphics cards which are expected to launch this fall. So expect more aggressive price cuts and deals in the coming months.

Products mentioned in this post

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
USD 1,300
GeForce RTX 3060
USD 420
GeForce RTX 3080
USD 800

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order