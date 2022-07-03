NVIDIA & AMD GPU Prices Saw 57% Drop Since The Beginning of 2022, 14% Used GPU Price Drop Since June Alone

Over the several months, GPU prices, especially NVIDIA and AMD's latest generation graphics cards, have normalized in price, allowing more accessibility for new and current users to purchase the graphics card they need affordably. However, the market is gradually filling up with used GPUs from users and the crypto mining community's fair share of used GPUs in mining rigs. This overabundance of options in the used and retail marketplaces creates difficulty for consumers looking for an affordable option in used technology, unsure of the lifespan of the used GPUs.

Prices for NVIDIA & AMD GPUs dropped another 14% last month, over 57% since January

Tom's Hardware has closely followed the price decline over the last several months and noticed that last month, prices dramatically fell for AMD & NVIDIA GPUs in the used marketplace, from sites like eBay. Last month, the used market witnessed a fourteen percent decline, with seventeen percent falling on the latest generation graphics cards, like NVIDIA's RTX 30 series and AMD's RX 6000 series. The retail markets have seen a less dramatic decline, only a three percent drop from the previous month.

Currently, a user can go into the used marketplace for a graphics card and see a plethora of options, from gamers who purchased their GPUs at excessive amounts during the shortage to crypto miners trying to reclaim their return on investment from the rigs created.

Tom's Hardware tabulated a list of NVIDIA's low-performing to mid-performance graphics cards and the AMD identical cards to show the change in pricing in both retail and used marketplaces. Readers should note that a majority of these cards were released during the shortage, and the prices were already higher than the estimated manufacturer's retail pricing.

Graphics Cards — 2022 Price Change Tom’s Hardware eBay Price on July 1 eBay Price on Jan 1 Retail Price on July 1 GPU MSRP eBay YTD Change Retail vs eBay Price Retail vs MSRP NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Graphics Cards GeForce RTX 3090 Ti $1,387 — $1,670 $2,000 — 20% -17% GeForce RTX 3090 $1,043 $2,918 $1,459 $1,500 -64% 40% -3% GeForce RTX 3080 Ti $921 $1,992 $1,075 $1,200 -54% 17% -10% GeForce RTX 3080 12GB $812 — $800 N/A ($800?) — -1% 0% GeForce RTX 3080 $707 $1,783 $800 $700 -60% 13% 14% GeForce RTX 3070 Ti $587 $1,244 $698 $600 -53% 19% 16% GeForce RTX 3070 $495 $1,179 $580 $500 -58% 17% 16% GeForce RTX 3060 Ti $433 $1,007 $470 $400 -57% 9% 18% GeForce RTX 3060 $365 $761 $390 $330 -52% 7% 18% GeForce RTX 3050 $299 — $328 $250 — 10% 31% AMD Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Cards Radeon RX 6950 XT $1,125 — $1,060 $1,100 — -6% -4% Radeon RX 6900 XT $703 $1,527 $850 $1,000 -54% 21% -15% Radeon RX 6800 XT $637 $1,387 $690 $650 -54% 8% 6% Radeon RX 6800 $529 $1,282 $600 $580 -59% 13% 3% Radeon RX 6750 XT $526 — $540 $550 — 3% -2% Radeon RX 6700 XT $391 $898 $450 $480 -56% 15% -6% Radeon RX 6650 XT $360 — $380 $400 — 6% -5% Radeon RX 6600 XT $273 $659 $360 $380 -59% 32% -5% Radeon RX 6600 $252 $578 $275 $330 -56% 9% -17% Radeon RX 6500 XT $175 — $186 $200 — 6% -7% Radeon RX 6400 $150 — $160 $160 — 7% 0%

The website notes, "Total card sales for both previous- and current-generation GPU were down compared to May, which isn't surprising, as the lower prices mean there's less enticement for people to try to offload older hardware."

Another interesting note from the article is looking at the Ethereum network hash rate during that time. The hash rate rose from 228.2 TH/s to 1126.7 TH/s between September 2020 to May 2022. The total increase is around 898.5 TH/s, which, when considering the amount of graphics cards used to mine that number, is quite frankly, astronomical.

