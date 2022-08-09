Menu
Company

China Creates Its Most Powerful General-Purpose GPU: Meet Biren BR100 With 77 Billion Transistors on 7nm, Faster Than NVIDIA Ampere In AI Horsepower

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 9, 2022

Birentech, a small enterprise based in Shanghai, China, has released the country's most powerful General-Purpose GPU, the Biren BR100.

China Makes Its Most Powerful General-Purpose GPU To Date, The Birentech BR100 With 77 Billion Transistors

The Birentech BR100 is the flagship General-Purpose GPU that China has to offer, featuring an in-house GPU architecture that utilizes a 7nm process node and houses 77 Billion transistors within its die. The GPU has been fabricated on TSMC's 2.5D CoWoS design and also comes packed with 300 MB of on-chip cache, 64 GB of HBM2e with a memory bandwidth of 2.3 TB/s, and support for PCIe Gen 5.0 (CXL interconnect protocol).

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Original Final Fantasy VII Modding Platform FFNx Now Features True 16:9 Aspect Ratio For Battles and World Map
birentech-biren-br100-gpu-china-_1-low_res-scale-6_00x
birentech-biren-br100-gpu-china-_3-low_res-scale-6_00x
birentech-biren-br100-gpu-china-_6-low_res-scale-6_00x
2 of 9

During the announcement, Brientech disclosed various performance metrics of the chip. It offers up to 2048 TOPs (INT8), 1024 TFLOPs (BF16), 512 TFLOPs (TF32+), 256 TFLOPs (FP32), and based on the performance figures, it looks like this chip is going to be faster than the NVIDIA Ampere A100, at least on paper. The Hopper H100 GPU offers nearly 2x or 2.5x the performance in the same GPU performance metrics. The chip also supports 64-channel encoding and 512-channel encoding.

What's interesting is that the BR100 isn't that far behind in terms of overall transistor count compared to the NVIDIA H100. The H100 features 80 Billion transistors on the new N4 process node whereas the BR100 is only 3 Billion transistors behind the 7nm process node. This would lead to a much bigger die size.

The Biren BR100 isn't the only chip that the China-based company has announced. There's also the Biren104 which offers half the performance metrics of the BR100 but the specifications aren't told yet. The only detail available on the other chip is that, unlike the Biren BR100 which uses a chiplet design, the BR104 is a monolithic die and comes in a standard PCIe form factor with a TDP of 300W.

The company states that a chip with 77 Billion transistors can mimic the human brain nerve cells and the chip itself will be used for DNN and AI purposes so it is more or less going to replace China's dependence on NVIDIA's AI GPUs.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Ethereum’s Crashing Transaction Fees Are a Symptom of a Lack of Demand as Users Await the “Merge” Event

Pictures shown off during the event reveal that the GPU will come in an OAM form factor board and will use the company's own tower-type passive-cooler solution.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order