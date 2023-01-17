Linux 6.3 Receives Further Optimizations For AMD DRM-Next Radeon Graphics Hardware

Continued support was added to the AMDGPU and AMDKFD code work as part of the support for DRM-Next. The new pull request is going to be added to the AMD Radeon graphics driver for Linux 6.3 kernel. Alex Deucher of AMD submitted the new request last Friday, following the patches that were sent in by Mario Limonciello from AMD.

More optimizations are added to AMDGPU and AMDKFD to assist with AMD Radeon graphics hardware missing firmware and support

The instance below is the note left describing the sectionary changes to the AMDGPU, AMDKFD, and Radeon coding for Linux 6.3:

More new stuff for 6.3. The following changes since commit f6e856e72ce51df1e0fe67aecb5f256fbd4190a6: drm/amdgpu: update ta_secureDisplay_if.h to v27.00.00.08 (2023-01-05 11:43:46 -0500) are available in the Git repository at: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/agd5f/linux.git tags/amd-drm-next-6.3-2023-01-13 for you to fetch changes up to 0c2dece8fb541ab07b68c3312a1065fa9c927a81: drm/amdkfd: Page aligned memory reserve size (2023-01-11 16:41:03 -0500)

Michael Larabel, Linux analyst, and Editor of the Linux hardware website Phoronix notes that the changes to the firmware will push the request handling to process it sooner during the driver initialization phase. The hope is that it will activate before it drops the BIOS console of the system due to missing IP blocks that are part of the AMD Radeon graphics hardware. This should optimize the handling in Linux for next-gen AMD graphics cards and enhance the user experience by having support ahead of schedule.

amd-drm-next-6.3-2023-01-13:

amdgpu:

Fix possible segfault in failure case

Rework FW requests to happen in early_init for all IPs so

that we don't lose the sbios console if FW is missing

that we don't lose the sbios console if FW is missing PSR fixes

Misc cleanups

Unload fix

SMU13 fixes

amdkfd:

Fix for cleared VRAM BOs

Fix cleanup if GPUVM creation fails

Memory accounting fix

Use resource_size rather than open coding it

GC11 mGPU fix

Radeon:

Fix memory leak on shutdown

Additionally, fixes and optimizations were added to the forty-five code patches so that the firmware handling is improved. Larabel does note that "SMU13 fixes" will assist the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards and fix sections of the AMDKFD driver.

Linux 6.3 will open the merge window at some point during the middle of next month, and the improvements completed for DRM-Next will be added to further work for the Direct Rendering Manager.

News Sources: Phoronix, Linux 6.3 kernel