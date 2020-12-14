Check Out Hitman 3’s Opening Cinematic Ahead of Launch

If you're looking forward to jumping into Hitman 3 when it arrives, IO Interactive has something of an early treat for you. You can watch the game's opening cinematic for the game right now, ahead of the game's January release.

The game looks absolutely stunning, from what we've seen so far. Locations like England, Dartmoor, Dubai, and Chongqing have been revealed for the game, with additional areas that have yet to be revealed. Given that players can import earlier areas, there will end up being over 20 locations together in one game.

PC and console versions of Hitman 3 will support 4K visuals, 60 fps, HDR and faster loading times. New Glacier crowd technology that will allow up to 300 NPC’s in a location at once for more dense crowds and believable window dressing.

You'll once more jump into the shoes of Agent 47 as you pull off seemingly impossible assassinations. Using a variety of deadly weapons and tools, you'll also be able to align with post-mission Playstyles that you receive based on how you go about completing objectives. Of course, as always, that will vary based on how you decide you want to play the game. There will be a variety of paths to take for each kill.

Hitman 3 is headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), and Stadia on January 20, 2021. It's also coming to Switch with a special cloud version. If you're a fan what Agent 47 has to offer, you won't want to miss this entry.