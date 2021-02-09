CD PROJEKT RED Has Been Hacked, But Won’t Give Into Ransom Request

CD PROJEKT has been hacked, the company announced this morning in a tweet posted on its official account. The hackers left a ransom note, threatening to release source codes for several games developed by CD PROJEKT RED, including Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and Gwent. The hackers also claim to have stolen documents related to HR, accounting, administration, legal, and investor relations. The company does not wish to give in to the ransom request, however.

Yesterday we discovered that we have become a victim of a targeted cyber attack, due to which some of our internal systems have been compromised.

An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group, and left a ransom note the content of which we release to the public. Although some devices in our network have been encrypted, our backups remain intact. We have already secured our IT infrastructure and begun restoring the data.

We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data. We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach.

We are still investigating the incident, however at this time we can confirm that —to our best knowledge — the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of our players or users of our services.

We have already approached the relevant authorities, including law enforcement and the President of the Personal Data Protection Office, as well as IT forensic specialists, and we will closely cooperate with them in order to fully investigate this incident.