Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 Patch Comparison Videos Highlight Changes and Improvements Introduced in the Console Versions

Two new Cyberpunk 2077 comparison videos have been shared online, highlighting changes and improvements introduced to the console versions by patch 1.1.

The two videos, shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, confirm that stability has indeed been improved, as the game crashes less often, but also that there is still a lot of work to be done.

In the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077, the average resolution has been increased, pop-in has been improved, but pedestrian density is still as low as it was prior to the update.

- The average resolution has increased, but remains within the already established dynamic resolution.

- The subtitles now have a bug that was not there before. They can stay on the screen during gameplay.

- The pop-in has improved substantially. As a result, the framerate is somewhat more unstable now.

- The density of pedestrians has not changed. It's still quite a lower number than on Xbox.

- Vehicle collisions have been revised, although they still have room for improvement.

- The bug that left the npcs with a low LOD has been fixed. I have also not seen floating npcs or extremely weird behavior in the AI ​​while recording.

- Shadows still do not have an equivalent improvement on PS5 to the Xbox Series and One X version.

- I have not suffered any crashes during the recording.

- Some options and settings had to be restored because the file has been corrupted. This has not affected the savedata.

The Xbox version of Cyberpunk 2077 also sees an average resolution increase, but pop-in has actually increased on Xbox One, making performance more unstable.

- The average resolution has increased, but remains within the already established dynamic resolution.

- Pop-in has been reduced on OneX and Series S|X. On Xbox One it has increased.

- Because of the above, performance is somewhat more unstable on all platforms.

- I have noticed some improvement in gunplay. You can see that now the headshots are simpler.

- The density of pedestrians has not changed.

- The shadows maintain their quality.

- Xbox One is affected by a lower LOD in the npcs.

- Vehicle collisions have been revised, although they still have room for improvement.

- I have not suffered any crashes during the recording.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide.