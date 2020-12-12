CD PROJEKT RED Recouped Cyberpunk 2077 Development and Marketing Costs Just with Digital Pre-Orders

In a note issued to investors yesterday, CD PROJEKT RED revealed to have already recouped development and marketing costs for Cyberpunk 2077 just with digital pre-order sales. This suggests that any physical sales, as well as digital non-preorder (that is to say, from December 10th onward) sales, will translate into profits for the Polish company.

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) hereby announces that the estimated licensing royalties receivable by the Company in association with pre-order sales of Cyberpunk 2077 across all of its digital distribution channels have exceeded the sum of the following: - total development expenditures related to the game, and

- the game’s marketing and promotional costs borne by the Company - either already incurred or anticipated for the remainder of 2020.

This, coupled with the previous news that Cyberpunk 2077 registered over eight million pre-orders across all platforms, bodes very well for the financial success of the highly anticipated first-person open world RPG. The game didn't ship without bugs, granted, but the developers have already begun fixing some of them, while free DLC will be released in early 2021 ahead of the announced paid expansions.

