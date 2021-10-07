The Witcher 3 Steam Deck Version Showcased by CD Projekt RED
Today, The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt RED shared via Twitter a few videos of the award-winning and best-seller game running on Valve's Steam Deck.
Open a portal into the world and play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt wherever you go once Steam Deck is out!
Check out the footage of the current-gen version of the game running on Steam Deck 👇 pic.twitter.com/3IdIC2zGZJ
— The Witcher (@witchergame) October 6, 2021
Interestingly, CD Projekt RED explicitly mentioned that this is the current-gen version of The Witcher 3. That's because the game is getting a next-generation treatment featuring ray traced effects, shorter loading times, and more, with a release date still tentatively scheduled for later this year even though there's a chance it might slip into 2022.
The Steam Deck technically supports ray tracing (as well as another DirectX 12 Ultimate technology, variable rate shading) since it features an AMD RDNA2-based graphics processing unit. However, its portable hardware might have some troubles running the next-generation version of The Witcher 3.
This wouldn't be the first portable version of the game, of course, since Saber Interactive managed to create a fully functional Nintendo Switch version in late 2019. Granted, the Steam Deck could probably offer a better experience thanks to its more powerful specifications.
As a reminder, Valve's handheld gaming PC will begin shipping in December.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.
KEY FEATURES
PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE
Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.
- Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.
- Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.
- Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.
EXPLORE A MORALLY INDIFFERENT FANTASY OPEN WORLD
Built for endless adventure, the massive open world of The Witcher 3 sets new standards in terms of size, depth and complexity.
- Traverse a fantastical open world: explore forgotten ruins, caves and shipwrecks, trade with merchants and dwarven smiths in cities, and hunt across the open plains, mountains and seas.
- Deal with treasonous generals, devious witches and corrupt royalty to provide dark and dangerous services.
- Make choices that go beyond good & evil, and face their far-reaching consequences.
CHASE DOWN THE CHILD OF PROPHECY
Take on the most important contract to track down the child of prophecy, a key to save or destroy this world.
- In times of war, chase down the child of prophecy, a living weapon foretold by ancient elven legends.
- Struggle against ferocious rulers, spirits of the wilds and even a threat from beyond the veil – all hell-bent on controlling this world.
- Define your destiny in a world that may not be worth saving.
