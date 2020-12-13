Caviar’s $6,490 Customized iPhone 12 Pro Features a Piece of Steve Jobs’ Turtleneck in Apple Logo

The iPhone 12 series is Apple's latest and greatest addition to its lineup and the smartphones have been received pretty well by the tech community as users. The iPhone 12 brings back the old school boxier design language which we all loved on our aged old iPhone 4. In my view, the iPhone 4's design was one of the best that Apple introduced. Now that it is back, we're all quite hyped up about it. However, Caviar took things up a notch as it customized the iPhone 12 Pro with a piece of Steve Jobs' turtleneck embedded in the Apple logo.

The New iPhone 12 Pro From Caviar Embeds a Piece of Steve Jobs' Turtleneck in the Apple Logo, Prices Start From $6,490

The new customized iPhone 12 from Caviar features a design that reminds us of the iPhone 4. The product is titled "iPhone 12 Pro Jobs 4" is a dedication to Steve Jobs and marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone 4. The iPhone 4 was the last model that Steve Jobs presented on stage. Caviar's new customization features the new iPhone 12 Pro and its bigger iPhone 12 Pro Max model in white, blackened titanium, and luxury gold.

Only the back of the iPhone has been played around with, customized to make it more special. However, one of the most important things that makes this model more special is the addition of a piece of Steve Jobs' famous black turtleneck inside the Apple logo. The lower portion of the device is embossed with Steve Jobs' autograph and the company's famous slogan, "Think different."

The white model of Caviar's customized iPhone 12 Pro is made up of composite G10 which is covered with jewelry enamel. Moreover, the Apple logo is made up of 925 sterling silver. The gold model, on the other hand, is crafted with 18 karat gold, and the logo is made up of 750 gold. It's no doubt that the Caviar customized iPhone 12 Pro models are a luxury and only die-hard fans of Steve Jobs would own it if they have the pocket for it. Internally, the iPhone is no different than a standard iPhone 12 Pro model sold by Apple. Check out the video below for more details.

As for pricing, the Caviar customized iPhone 12 Pro with a piece of Steve Jobs' turtleneck embedded in the Apple logo starts at $6,490. This will be a black titanium model with 128GB of storage capacity. The models go up to $10,140 for the black and gold iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB memory. Caviar is known for its customized iPhone models made from expensive materials and fancy designs. You can check out all the products at Caviar's official website.

What do you think about the new customized iPhone 12 Pro? Let us know in the comments.