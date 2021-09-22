Can You Use Your iPhone 13 with an iPhone 12 Case?

It has been some time since the iPhone 13 series came out, and to no one's surprise, the phones are excellent. Even though they pack minor changes in the overall design language, Apple has updated the hardware and made the phones better than ever. At first glance, you might think that the phones are nearly identical to their counterparts in the iPhone 12 lineup, especially when you look at the flat edges and edge-to-edge display. Still, there are some minor physical changes, which are prominent enough to ensure that your iPhone 12 cases will not fit your iPhone 12.

Your iPhone 12 Cases Will Not Fit the iPhone 13 Lineup Because of a Very Small Size Difference.

Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro use the exact dimensions. The phone is 5.78 inches tall, 2.82 inches wide, and 0.30 inches thick.

How to Move iOS 15 Safari Address Bar to the Top Again

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro share the exact dimensions. Those phones are 5.78 inches tall and 2.82 inches wide. However, slightly slimmer at 0.29 inches.

Sure, the dimensions are nearly identical on both phones, but the iPhone 13 has a camera bump on the back that has been redesigned and is now larger as well. Sure, the phones do have a new range of camera options, but it also means that your iPhone 12 cases will not fit your iPhone 13.

The same goes for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini. Again, the camera bump is the culprit here, as you can see the ever-so-slight change in the dimensions below.

iPhone 12 mini dimensions:

Height: 5.18 inches

Width: 2.53 inches

Thickness 0.29 inches

iPhone 13 mini dimensions:

Apple Releases iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Beta with SharePlay

Height: 5.18 inches

Width: 2.53 inches

Thickness 0.30 inches

Last but not least, we finally come to the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max. History repeats itself as both phones have the same minor change in their dimensions thanks to the camera bump.

iPhone 12 Pro Max dimensions:

Height: 6.33 inches

Width: 3.07 inches

Thickness: 0.29 inches

iPhone 13 Pro Max dimensions:

Height : 6.33 inches

6.33 inches Width: 3.07 inches

Thickness: 0.30 inches

In conclusion, the dimensions of the entire iPhone 13 lineup are close to the iPhone 12 lineup, but due to that camera bump and a slight increase in thickness, fitting the older cases is not going to be possible.