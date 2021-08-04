Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 5 Starts Next Week, New Operators Teased

Call of Duty: Black Op Cold War and Warzone Season 5 is set to drop next week, and Activision and Treyarch are teasing their next Operators and the continuation of the ongoing Cold War storyline. The new Season 5 trailer provides a peek at a new mysterious eyepatch-sporting female character, who uploads a broadcast that can take control of people’s minds. Of course, this is all in service of Stitch’s shadowy plans. It seems like we also get a look at another new goggle-wearing Operator on Woods’ team and it's likely that the setting of the cinematic, the Echelon NATO Listening Station in Germany, will be the basis of a new multiplayer map. Of course, I'm sure that's not the end of the Easter eggs, but I'll leave those to the CoD superfans to dig out. Check out the Cold War/Warzone Season 5 trailer, below.

Unfortunately, beyond what you see above, we don’t have much info on CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 5, although its strongly rumored the next core Call of Duty game (likely Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard) will be revealed via Warzone this season. According to Twitter user Eric Maynard, some of the faint Japanese text in the background of this Season 5 promo images says “Vanguard coming.”

Some of the scrolling Japanese text in this image that repeats a bunch literally says "Vanguard Upcoming" "ヴァンガード 来たる" https://t.co/sXcx4bgZNJ pic.twitter.com/PZNRIk6VUU — eric maynard (@EricMaynardII) August 3, 2021

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Warzone is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable on next-gen consoles via backward compatibility. Season 5 launches on August 12.