Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 Update Will Likely Add a Subway System to the Map

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 is inching ever closer, and Activision may have let slip that some more changes are in store for their ultra-popular battle royale’s map. This weekend’s Call of Duty League livestream concluded with a short graphic congratulating winners the Dallas Empire, which usually wouldn’t be worth remarking on. Ah, but Twitter user Geeky Pastimes noticed something a little off about the background image used for the graphic – it appears to show an extra subway station near the stadium that isn’t currently in the game. Hmmmm!

Well that's not there in game #Warzone #CallofDuty (credit to Mindscrambler on the Geeky Pastimes Discord https://t.co/lLoEU4Esm6) looks like we have some new subway stations coming. pic.twitter.com/2la7aJ6u2Z — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) August 31, 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Shows Its Opening Cinematic, Multiple Endings Confirmed

Some subway stations can already be found in Warzone’s Verdansk map, but much like the stadium originally, they’re currently locked off. Call of Duty leaker BKTOOR previously hinted a full five-stop subway system may be added to the Verdansk map in Season 6.

تمت اضافة انتل جديد

الاسبوع السادس - الخطوة السابعة

menu_intel_w6_s7 pic.twitter.com/JOTgaJIyAG — ᴮᴷᵀᴼᴼᴿ (@BKTOOR_) August 8, 2020

Take this with a grain of salt for now, but it certainly seems like Warzone is getting a subway system. Assuming these leaks are on the money, it will be interesting to see how the subway network functions. Will it just be a fast-travel system? Or will you actually get to do some underground fighting?

Call of Duty: Warzone is expected to receive a major infusion of content inspired by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this year, as Activision plans to have Warzone tie in with all core CoD games going forward. That said, don’t expect the new Warzone content to arrive alongside Cold War in November, as there are rumors the update may be pushed to later in the year.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. CoD: Modern Warfare/Warzone Season 6 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected to drop in the latter half of September or possibly early October.