Call of Duty: Warzone PS5/XSX Versions Still Coming, Original Verdansk Map Gone for Good

Call of Duty: Warzone may have just refreshed its map, but players have been left to wonder about another potential update – when will the game finally come to Xbox Series X/S and PS5? Of course, Warzone can be played on those systems via backward compatibility, but a full native port would be nice. Activision promised one was be coming back in early 2020, but we’ve heard nothing since.

Well, the folks at Charlie Intel got in contact with Warzone developers Raven Software, and they confirmed that their tech team is hard at work on an XSX/PS5 version of the game. Apparently, key features of the next-gen update will be 120fps support, faster load times, and maybe a field-of-view slider. Unfortunately, Raven did not provide a timeline for when to expect the next-gen versions.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Long-Awaited “Verdansk ‘84” Map Update is Now Live

In other Call of Duty: Warzone news, hopefully you’re enjoying the game’s updated map, because according to Raven Software creative director Amos Hodge, the original map isn’t returning…

Players don’t know it, but current-day Verdansk… they’ll never play it in that state again. Current-day Verdansk is gone and it’s not coming back.

An unusual approach, as most battle royale games tend to cycle older maps in and out of the rotation to keep things fresh. We’ll see if Raven sticks to their guns on this. For those who haven’t checked out Call of Duty: Warzone’s new map yet, Verdansk ’84 is more than just some retro-themed cosmetic makeover. It features numerous redesigned landmarks and battlegrounds, as well as some completely new areas. You can get an extensive rundown on 20 of the biggest Verdansk ’84 changes, right here.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable on next-gen consoles via backward compatibility. The first Season 3 content and the Verdansk ’84 map refresh are out right now on all platforms.