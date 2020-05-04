Warzone Will Connect All Call of Duty Sub-Franchises; Next-Gen Support Will Come, No Plans for Stadia

Warzone, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale spin-off released a couple of months ago as a free-to-play standalone game, struck gold with its gameplay formula. Just in its first month, it registered over 50 million downloads, far ahead of what any competitor in the same subgenre managed to do in the same timeframe. Of course, Warzone had the advantage of launching right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people didn't have much to do while locked in their houses except playing videogames, watching Netflix, and perhaps reading books.

In a new interview with French website GamerGen, Infinity Ward Narrative Director Taylor Kurosaki said the ultimate goal will be to turn Warzone into a through-line for all Call of Duty subfranchises.

We’re in kind of uncharted territories here. Call of Duty has been on a very regular cadence for many many years, and Warzone has made us rethink exactly how best to release new content and how to integrate it. Call of Duty is a genre in itself, there are different branches in the Call of Duty tree, but they’re all connected in some ways. Warzone will be the through line that connects all of the different various sub-franchises of Call of Duty. It’s going to be really cool to see how the different sub-franchises sort of come in and out of focus, but Warzone will be the one constant.

Kurosaki then pretty much confirmed that Infinity Ward is planning to support PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with enhancement patches when the next-gen consoles arrive later this year (unless there are delays).

I know that our plan is Warzone is going to be around for quite some time, so as soon as those new systems are out and available I’m sure we’ll support them.

However, Google Stadia users aren't getting the game any time soon. They did just get Playerunknown's Battlegrounds at least, anyway.