Call of Duty: Warzone Will Likely See Major Map Changes When Season 5 Drops Next Month

One of the staples of most successful battle royale games are frequent map updates and changes, and yet, Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk map has remained more-or-less the same since the game launched back in March of this year. Sure, some small tweaks have been made, but no really major changes been introduced. Well, it seems that’s about to change!

Various rumors about Call of Duty: Warzone map updates have been floating around for a while, but the reliable folks at Video Games Chronicle have seemingly confirmed them with their own sources. Starting with Season 5, which should kick off next month, Warzone will finally be opening up its football stadium, which has previously remained frustratingly inaccessible. A new loot-filled train that will continuously travel around the map will apparently also be added. Of course, take this all with a grain of salt, but again, this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard these type of rumors. There’s very likely fire behind this smoke.

Back in May the developers of Warzone unlocked a series of bunkers, which eventually led to an additional hidden bunker which contained various Cold-War-themed items and a nuclear warhead. According to VGC, this meta game will eventually lead to a) an in-game event that alters Warzone’s map, and b) the reveal of the next core Call of Duty game, which is expected to be a Black Ops game set during the Cold War.

Feeling impatient for Warzone Season 5? Well, Warzone recently dropped its big “Season Four Reloaded” update, which included a new operator, a massive 200-player mode, and a whole bunch of other content. You can get the pertinent details here.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. As mentioned, Warzone Season 5 is slated to launch sometime in August.