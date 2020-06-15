Call of Duty Warzone 200-Player Mode Playlists Are About to Launch

Call of Duty Warzone is about to get 200-player mode playlists. Twitter user DissolveGaming shared the news a few hours ago, after noticing a slip-up from developer Infinity Ward.

The following introductory message was displayed to free-to-play Call of Duty Warzone players as they had the chance to play Call of Duty Modern Warfare's multiplayer for free during the weekend.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 Drops Tonight, Download Will be Huge

However, if you look carefully at the image on the left, it clearly shows Call of Duty Warzone playlists such as 'Battle Royale 200' and 'Plunder 200', which aren't in the game yet.

Infinity Ward did tease them, though, back when the game launched in March.

We brought a number of twists to battle royale. I do think the world you play in is going to be undeniably unique. We wanted that world to be as realistic and relatable as possible, so we modeled it after real cities and real locations around the world. We wanted each one of the buildings, for example, to feel real like something you would see in the world. Warzone has thousands, and they are all very real. There’s an airport, there’s a train station, there’s a downtown section, there’s farmland, suburbs, you name it. For one thing, we are initially going to roll out with 150 players, when you are typically seeing 60 to 100. Actually, I can tell you we are already playing with 200 players. We are going to release that a little bit later.

It'll be interesting to see how both Battle Royale and Plunder change with fifty more players.