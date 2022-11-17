Call of Duty Warzone 2 PlayStation Comparison Highlights Vastly Faster Loading on PS5 Alongside  Better reflections, Textures, Shadows, and More

A Call of Duty Warzone 2 PlayStation comparison video has been released, comparing the new Warzone on the different PlayStation consoles to each other.

The next Warzone entry is out now, and YouTube channel ‘ElAnalistaDeBits’ put the free-to-play Battle Royale to the test on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 4 Pro. So how do these versions compare and are their major differences when it comes to visual quality? Going by this first comparison, the PlayStation 5 version benefits from vastly faster loading times, loading up to 6 times faster compared to PlayStation 4. As for visual quality, the game does appear to hold up on Sony’s 2013 PS4 console, although the PS5 version packs more assets, better post-processing effects, shadows, better reflections, a longer drawing distance, and more.

You can check out the comparison video down below:

PS4:

Dynamic 1920x1080p/60fps with reconstruction rendering

PS4 Pro:

Dynamic 2688x1512p/60fps with reconstruction rendering

PS5:

Dynamic 2160p/60fps with reconstruction rendering

Dynamic 1440p/~120fps with reconstruction rendering

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available globally now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The new free-to-play Warzone iteration adds the new DMZ mode, which is an open-world narrative-focused extraction mode. In addition, Warzone 2.0 adds the new Al Mazrah map alongside a new backpack system (among other features).

Warzone 2.0 Overview

Al Mazrah — New Big Map

Central to the Modern Warfare II universe, the city of Al Mazrah within the United Republic of Adal is your first battleground for Warzone 2.0. Those who are playing Modern Warfare II right now are getting some serious training on Al Mazrah. The following Multiplayer maps are subsections of this massive region:

Al Bagra Fortress (Core Map)

Embassy (Core Map)

Zarqwa Hydroelectric (Core Map)

Taraq (both Core and Battle Map)

Sariff Bay (Battle Map)

Sa’id (Battle Map)

Loadouts Are Not Leaving

Custom Loadouts are back for Warzone 2.0. Similar to the original Call of Duty: Warzone, Loadouts play a large role in what makes this game unique, and in this new era, players will have quicker access to their Loadout’s primary benefit: the Primary Weapon. There are three ways to earn a Loadout. Additionally, in-match Cash can be used to purchase your Primary Weapon from created Loadouts.

Shops – Players can use in-match Cash at the Shops (new name for the Buy Station) to purchase their Primary Weapon from their created Loadouts.

Loadout Drop Public Event – Loadout Drops will drop into Al Mazrah in the middle of Battle Royale matches. However, these are not limited or assigned to individual squads, but instead can be accessed by any players.

Strongholds and Black Sites – Players can also earn their Loadout in the early game as a reward for clearing a Stronghold or a Black Site.

Looting Mechanics

Warzone 2.0 will implement a new Backpack system, fully integrated for DMZ and streamlined for Battle Royale modes. In Battle Royale, like the previous Warzone, Supply Boxes will throw out items to pick up. When a player interacts with any other loot container, such as a duffel bag, medical case, they will function with a loot menu. When a player dies, they will drop their Primary Weapon on the ground and their Backpack, which contains the rest of their content, and is accessed through a loot menu.