Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 1 Update 1.10 and Warzone 2.0 Rolled Out; Official Patch Notes Released

Infinity Ward and Activision have deployed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 1 and Warzone 2.0 update 1.10 alongside the official release notes.
Both Season 1 and Warzone 2.0 are now live on all platforms, and with the release of this major update, the official release notes have been shared. As covered earlier, Warzone 2.0 features the new DMZ mode, reimagined maps in Multiplayer, and an additional Special Ops mission prior to the first Raid Episode. Meanwhile, Season 1 of Modern Warfare II's multiplayer mode introduces the new Battle Pass, four weapons, six operators, and a seasonal prestige system.
"Season 01 marks the launch of the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and the much-anticipated DMZ experience," Infinity Ward writes on the official Call of Duty blog. "We hope you’re ready to dive into new maps, modes, missions, and more."
Going forward, expect additional Warzone 2.0 community updates from our partners at Raven Software while we focus our communications on content and support for Modern Warfare II. We’ll be working together to make sure key information is available for all players across modes and titles."
Aside from the new features and content, the release notes mention numerous weapon changes and fixes, operator changes, vehicle updates, changes to multiplayer, Warzone modes, maps, gameplay changes, and much more. As the official patch notes are quite extensive, we haven't included them here, but you can read them in full over here.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 are available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. As covered earlier, the game is doing incredibly well, beating various records for the series.
