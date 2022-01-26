Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Will Reportedly Be an Entirely New Next-Gen Exclusive Title

Yesterday, a new report indicated PlayStation owners can still expect to get the next three Call of Duty games, namely Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the next Black Ops game from Treyarch, and Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The first two were largely known or expected to be in development, but some were taken aback by Warzone 2. Typically, successful battle royale games simply evolve via updates – sequels don’t usually come into the equation. There's no Fortnite 2 or PUBG 2 out there. So, what would Warzone 2 be exactly? Just a major update, ala the recent Warzone Pacific? Or perhaps something more substantial?

Well, according to reliable Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is just what it sounds like – a full-on traditional sequel. Apparently, the new game is in development for PC and next/current-gen consoles only, and your progress, weapons, cosmetics, ect. from the first game likely won’t carry over.

Warzone 2 is literally that... Warzone 2. Current gen and PC only... No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 25, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the reaction to the idea of a Warzone 2 has been mixed, to say the least. No doubt, Warzone has some issues right now, and a whole new game that leaves dated last-gen consoles behind could potentially make for a better experience. That said, the traditional battle royale business mode says your investments in a game will carry on. The audience isn't going to be split, and nobody’s will be left behind. Of course, there’s still time for Activision to change their strategy on all of this (Warzone 2 isn’t expected to arrive until 2023).

What do you think? Would you be interested in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Or is doing a sequel a strategic blunder on Activision’s part?