Call of Duty: Warzone’s New Pacific Caldera Map Showcased and Detailed Prior to Launch

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Pacific-set Caldera map launches next week as part of Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone Season 1, and Activision has provided some more detail on what you can expect from the new battleground. Caldera will serve up 15 distinct areas, including a naval base, sunny lagoon, and a coastal capital city, as well as hundreds of individual points of interest. You can check out some of the sights in the new Caldera teaser trailer, below.

Meanwhile, here’s a new look at the Caldera map, which expands upon the version that leaked earlier this month (click on the image for full resolution).

In addition to the new map, Warzone Pacific will introduce a new mode – Vanguard Royale – as well as a variety of new gameplay features and tweaks. Get the lowdown on all of that, below.

Duke It Out in Vanguard Royale : Jump into Vanguard Royale, the leading Featured Playlist at Season One launch. Including a fresh set of vehicles like fighter planes and the 4×4 all-terrain vehicle, plus a streamlined loot system exclusively supporting Vanguard weapons, it’s the best way to get the World War II experience on Caldera. Experience in-game events at each collapse and discover powerful items in the world and as rewards for completing Contracts.

: Jump into Vanguard Royale, the leading Featured Playlist at Season One launch. Including a fresh set of vehicles like fighter planes and the 4×4 all-terrain vehicle, plus a streamlined loot system exclusively supporting Vanguard weapons, it’s the best way to get the World War II experience on Caldera. Experience in-game events at each collapse and discover powerful items in the world and as rewards for completing Contracts. Keep Your Gulag Equipment: Players who win their Gulag match will now drop back into the map with the equipment given to them prior to the duel. Deal with the enemy efficiently and return to Caldera with more tools at your disposal.

Players who win their Gulag match will now drop back into the map with the equipment given to them prior to the duel. Deal with the enemy efficiently and return to Caldera with more tools at your disposal. Balance Adjustments: To prepare for the launch of Warzone Pacific, Raven Software looked closely at a range of balance changes. Dead Silence is being nerfed. Stopping Power Rounds are gone. Stun Grenades, Heartbeat Sensors, and dual-wield melee weapons are also being adjusted. Expect buffs too, particularly for Lethal and Tactical equipment.

To prepare for the launch of Warzone Pacific, Raven Software looked closely at a range of balance changes. Dead Silence is being nerfed. Stopping Power Rounds are gone. Stun Grenades, Heartbeat Sensors, and dual-wield melee weapons are also being adjusted. Expect buffs too, particularly for Lethal and Tactical equipment. Pacing Adjustments: Players will only be able to purchase Loadout Drop Markers from Buy Stations after the Loadout Drop event occurs in the match, increasing the importance of the looting gameplay loop while slightly shifting back the power curve balance of the match.

Players will only be able to purchase Loadout Drop Markers from Buy Stations after the Loadout Drop event occurs in the match, increasing the importance of the looting gameplay loop while slightly shifting back the power curve balance of the match. Gas Mask Changes and New Gas Canisters: Gas Masks won’t interrupt as many actions as before, so you can focus on the action at hand when fighting in and around the circle collapse. Season One also introduces the Gas Canister, which on detonation releases the same noxious vapors, though within a smaller radius.

Gas Masks won’t interrupt as many actions as before, so you can focus on the action at hand when fighting in and around the circle collapse. Season One also introduces the Gas Canister, which on detonation releases the same noxious vapors, though within a smaller radius. Shallow Waters: The shallow waters in areas like the Lagoon make it harder to see enemy footprints, even with the Tracker Perk equipped. Operators who crouch in knee-high water also gain the effects of Cold Blooded. Finally, fire-based equipment now emits smoke when hitting water, offering new layers of tactics when traversing through shallow pools.

The shallow waters in areas like the Lagoon make it harder to see enemy footprints, even with the Tracker Perk equipped. Operators who crouch in knee-high water also gain the effects of Cold Blooded. Finally, fire-based equipment now emits smoke when hitting water, offering new layers of tactics when traversing through shallow pools. Contracts and Public Events: Caldera introduces fresh contracts like the Supply Drop Contract and the Big Game Bounty. Public Events like Restocks and Resurgences from Rebirth Island are also coming to Caldera.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and the new Caldera map launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on December 8. It will also be playable on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility.