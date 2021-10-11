Call of Duty: Vanguard Story Trailer Introduces the Team That Will Take on the Fourth Reich

While reaction to Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer has been somewhat mixed for a variety of reasons, it seems like the Sledgehammer Games’ developer shooter is aiming to deliver a pretty ambitious campaign. The first single-player gameplay Activision showed hinted at a moodier, more cinematic style of game, perhaps somewhat inspired by recent Wolfenstein titles, and this latest trailer builds on that.

We’re introduced to the various members of Task Force One, including British paratrooper Sgt. Arthur Kingsley, Soviet sniper Lt. Polina Petrova, US fighter pilot Cpt. Wade Jackson, and US/Australian scout Lt. Lucas Riggs. We also get a first peek at the game’s villain, who’s looking to reform the Nazi party and usher in a “Fourth Reich,” emphasizing the fact that this is definitely an alternate take on history. You can check out the CoD: Vanguard story trailer for yourself, below.

I’m no Call of Duty fanatic, but I have to admit, Vanguard’s campaign is looking promising. Haven’t been keeping up with Call of Duty: Vanguard? Here are the main bullet points…

Campaign - The award-winning Call of Duty series returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard, in which players will experience influential battles of World War II as they fight for victory across the Eastern and Western Fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa.

- The award-winning Call of Duty series returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard, in which players will experience influential battles of World War II as they fight for victory across the Eastern and Western Fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa. Multiplayer - Create and cement your legacy as CoD's signature Multiplayer experience launches an all-out assault on all fronts. Witness the rise of the Special Forces as players drop into new locales with authentic World War II loadouts.

- Create and cement your legacy as CoD's signature Multiplayer experience launches an all-out assault on all fronts. Witness the rise of the Special Forces as players drop into new locales with authentic World War II loadouts. Zombies - Players will also be able to prove their mettle as they try to survive the relentless onslaught of the undead in a chilling new Zombies experience, developed by Treyarch Studios.

- Players will also be able to prove their mettle as they try to survive the relentless onslaught of the undead in a chilling new Zombies experience, developed by Treyarch Studios. Warzone - Call of Duty: Vanguard will usher in a new and unparalleled Call of Duty: Warzone integration post launch.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard storms onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 5.