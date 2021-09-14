Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Weekend 2 Adds Search & Destroy, Another Map, and More

Call of Duty: Vanguard kicked off its latest round of testing last week with the PlayStation Early Access Beta (you can check out Wccftech’s impressions here) and this coming weekend we’ll launch into the full open beta on all platforms, with Activision adding some new content to explore. Players can look forward to Search & Destroy mode, a new map, and additional playlists, including 24/7 Team Deathmatch. Here’s the official rundown of what to expect…

In addition to the core content of the Beta introduced in Week One – the Champion Hill experience as well as Patrol, Team Deathmatch, Domination and Kill Confirmed on Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu – Week Two will begin with a new map and mode. Search & Destroy will be available starting on September 16, along with a new map – Eagle’s Nest – that can be played across all five core modes. At the beginning of this open beta period, two additional featured playlists will become available: a Solos version of Champion Hill, and a 24/7 Team Deathmatch playlist on Royal Hotel and Eagle’s Nest with Combat Pacing set to Blitz. Crossplay will be active through the beta's second weekend, allowing players to play with friends. Those who participate in the beta and reach level 20 will receive two rewards: A Weapon Blueprint for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone, available in Vanguard following the game’s launch and in Warzone when the new main map launches later this year.

An Arthur Kingsley Operator in Call of Duty: Mobile, available shortly after the end of the Beta.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s second weekend of beta testing kicks off this Thursday (September 16) for all PlayStation owners and those who have pre-ordered on PC (via Battle.net) or Xbox. On September 18 the true open beta begins for all platforms. The beta will continue on until September 20.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard storms onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 5.