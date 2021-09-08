Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta PC System Requirements Detailed

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta PC system requirements have been revealed, and it looks like this beta will not be particularly demanding.

According to the game's Official Website, users will need at least an Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU, 8 GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB/ GTX 1050Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 380 GPU to run the beta. Recommended requirements are obviously a little higher, but still not that demanding.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (1909 or later)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 8GB RAM

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB/ GTX 1050Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 380

HDD: 45GB HD Space Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770k or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM: 16GB RAM

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 2GB/ GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

HDD: 45GB HD Space

The PC version of Call of Duty: Vanguard will offer features not available on consoles, such as unlocked framerate, ultrawide support, and more. This version of the game is being developed by Beenox.

With Call of Duty: Vanguard, lead PC developer Beenox is putting together features and improvements they have built over the years, such as uncapped frame rates, a whole host of customizable settings and keybinds, and ultrawide and multimonitor support. For that continued monitor support, Beenox is adding something called “focused mode,” which is ideal in borderless mode when the brightness needs to be reduced on other monitors for multitasking. Other new features include options to reduce motion sickness, improved text readability, ease-of-use settings, and work to reduce input latency to help you improve reaction time in terms of milliseconds. There will also be a brand-new, multifaceted anti-cheat system for PC when it comes to Warzone.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the company. You can learn more about the matter here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on November 5th. The beta will be available on all formats from September 16th, with PlayStation users getting early access from September 10th to September 13th.