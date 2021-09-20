Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta Has Been Extended Another 48 Hours

Didn’t manage to get in on the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta, or just didn’t feel you got enough time in over the weekend? Well, players now have a bit more time to check the beta out as it’s been extended another 48 hours. While the beta was originally supposed to wrap up this morning, it will now continue on until Wednesday at 10am PT.

🚨BREAKING🚨: The #Vanguard OPEN BETA has been extended until Wednesday Sept 22 at 10am PT. For those that haven't had a chance to enter the fray, this is your moment 🎖 pic.twitter.com/dLShw7qUQb — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 18, 2021

So, why has Activision extended the beta? They haven’t given an explanation, but uptake perhaps hasn’t been what they hoped, as the beta has not broken into the top 5 on Twitch. There are also already complaints of hackers making trouble. Here’s a quick reminder of what’s included in the Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta…

In addition to the core content of the Beta introduced in Week One – the Champion Hill experience as well as Patrol, Team Deathmatch, Domination and Kill Confirmed on Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu – Week Two will begin with a new map and mode. Search & Destroy will be available starting on September 16, along with a new map – Eagle’s Nest – that can be played across all five core modes. At the beginning of this open beta period, two additional featured playlists will become available: a Solos version of Champion Hill, and a 24/7 Team Deathmatch playlist on Royal Hotel and Eagle’s Nest with Combat Pacing set to Blitz. Crossplay will be active through the beta's second weekend, allowing players to play with friends. Those who participate in the beta and reach level 20 will receive two rewards: A Weapon Blueprint for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone, available in Vanguard following the game’s launch and in Warzone when the new main map launches later this year.

An Arthur Kingsley Operator in Call of Duty: Mobile, available shortly after the end of the Beta.

Call of Duty: Vanguard storms onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 5.