Dying Light 2 New Weather Mod Increases Chances of Overcast and Foggy Weather

A new Dying Light 2 mod that has been released online today improves the game's atmosphere by tweaking the weather system.

The Moody Weather mod is a simple tweak to the default weather config that increases the chances of overcast and foggy weather.

I love DL the most when it rains. In DL2, it washes out all the oversaturated colors better than any reshade and overcast, fog or rain have overall better atmosphere. On top of it, in vanilla, there is usually barely around 3% to encounter storm. This is just simple tweak that pushes overcast and foggy weather chance across all day times well over clear sky, with also higher chance for rain and storm. Feel free to tweak % to your liking. In the game, NPCs often complain about lack of rain and clear sky is kind of "canon", so use it only if you like atmosphere over dialog (or use the Dark Drought version of the pak, which keeps the rain closer to original values)

The Dying Light 2 Moody Weather mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Dying Light 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. Learn more about Techland's game by checking out Nathan's review.