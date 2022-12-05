Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Season 2 Key Art Reveals a World at War Map and a Certain Warcom Operator

From the looks of it, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Season 2 key art has been revealed, and it includes some interesting details.

Season 1 kicked off some weeks ago, but the key art for the next season has seemingly already surfaced online. Courtesy of known leaker ‘Ralph Valve’ on Whatifgaming.com, this new art for the next season might have revealed some interesting new content.

Going by the key art for Modern Warfare II Season 2 and Warzone 2.0, players will once again be able to play as Daniel ‘Ronin’ Shinoda – the Warcom Operator of the Coalition faction featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In addition, the art has seemingly revealed the return of the World at War ‘Castle’ map. This medium-sized multiplayer map was also featured as a remastered map in last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

We haven’t been able to discern any other interesting information from the key art, but we’ll update you as soon as we learn more about Modern Warfare II’s next season.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 are available globally now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Be sure to read our very own Modern Warfare II campaign review in case you’re still in doubt about whether you should play the game’s story mode.

