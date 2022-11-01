Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Is the Biggest Launch in the History of the CoD Series; Harvests $800 Million in Three Days

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the biggest launch in the history of the Call of Duty series, Activision-Blizzard has announced.

Yesterday we already reported that the shooter experienced the biggest PlayStation Store launch to date for the series, and in an official press release, Activision now writes that the game has sold through $800 Million in only 3 days, thereby beating the previous record set by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2011. As also written in the press release, Modern Warfare II has become the biggest entertainment opening of 2022, outperforming 'Top Gun: Maverick' and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ box office openings combined - that's quite impressive for sure.

In addition to the above, the latest entry from developer Infinity Ward has set new records for unique players and hours played for a premium launch in the franchise.

"Thank you to our talented team that has created magic through extraordinary artistry and technology, and to the global community of players who find joy and connection through Call of Duty. This milestone belongs to them,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard.

Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty said: “Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare II’s launch one for the record books as well as the highest-grossing entertainment opening of the year. It is our honor and privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world. As amazing as this opening has been, Call of Duty has much more in store. An unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe is on the horizon and Warzone 2.0’s launch is right around the corner. It’s an incredible time for the franchise.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Be sure to read our review of the game's campaign mode right here.