Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Beta Giveaway (All Platforms)

Later today, Infinity Ward and Activision will finally showcase the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (alongside Warzone 2 and possibly other surprises) during the Call of Duty: Next event scheduled to air at 9:30 AM Pacific Time.

Meanwhile, we're happy to announce that we partnered with the publisher for a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta code giveaway. We have fifty platform-agnostic codes to give away; just enter via the Gleam box below, and we'll contact you if selected. Good luck!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Beta Giveaway



Once you've been selected among the lucky winners, please follow these instructions to redeem the code.

Please go to www.callofduty.com/betaredeem to redeem your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II code.

You must then log in/create a Call of Duty account and select your gaming platform and region. You will know your code is valid if you're redirected to the success page.

The success page will confirm that you are registered for the Open Beta but will not provide a platform-specific code to download the Beta A platform-specific code will be emailed to users at a later date, closer to when the Open Beta begins.

As a reminder, by participating in the beta events, you will have the chance to unlock up to ten in-game rewards, including the Collision Operator Skin, Frontal Impact Weapon Blueprint, Side Impact Weapon Blueprint, and more.

If you're planning to play on PC, take a look at the newly released beta system requirements.

MINIMUM SPECS FOR THE PUBLIC BETA RECOMMENDED SPECS FOR THE PUBLIC BETA OS Windows 10 - 64 Bit (latest update) Windows 10 - 64 Bit (latest update) CPU Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X VIDEO CARD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 VIDEO MEMORY 3GB 3GB RAM 8GB RAM 16GB RAM STORAGE SPACE 25GB 25GB SOUND CARD DirectX Compatible DirectX Compatible RECOMMENDED GRAPHIC DRIVERS NVIDIA: 516.79 AMD: 21.9.1 NOTES All specifications require a broadband network connection and DirectX 12 Compatible system.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be available on October 28th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.