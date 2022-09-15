Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Beta Giveaway (All Platforms)

Later today, Infinity Ward and Activision will finally showcase the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (alongside Warzone 2 and possibly other surprises) during the Call of Duty: Next event scheduled to air at 9:30 AM Pacific Time.
Meanwhile, we're happy to announce that we partnered with the publisher for a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta code giveaway. We have fifty platform-agnostic codes to give away; just enter via the Gleam box below, and we'll contact you if selected. Good luck!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Beta Giveaway
Once you've been selected among the lucky winners, please follow these instructions to redeem the code.
- Please go to www.callofduty.com/betaredeem to redeem your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II code.
- You must then log in/create a Call of Duty account and select your gaming platform and region.
- You will know your code is valid if you're redirected to the success page.
- The success page will confirm that you are registered for the Open Beta but will not provide a platform-specific code to download the Beta
- A platform-specific code will be emailed to users at a later date, closer to when the Open Beta begins.
As a reminder, by participating in the beta events, you will have the chance to unlock up to ten in-game rewards, including the Collision Operator Skin, Frontal Impact Weapon Blueprint, Side Impact Weapon Blueprint, and more.
If you're planning to play on PC, take a look at the newly released beta system requirements.
|MINIMUM SPECS FOR THE PUBLIC BETA
|RECOMMENDED SPECS FOR THE PUBLIC BETA
|OS
|Windows 10 - 64 Bit (latest update)
|Windows 10 - 64 Bit (latest update)
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
|Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
|VIDEO CARD
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
|VIDEO MEMORY
|3GB
|3GB
|RAM
|8GB RAM
|16GB RAM
|STORAGE SPACE
|25GB
|25GB
|SOUND CARD
|DirectX Compatible
|DirectX Compatible
|RECOMMENDED GRAPHIC DRIVERS
|NVIDIA: 516.79
AMD: 21.9.1
|NOTES
|All specifications require a broadband network connection and DirectX 12 Compatible system.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be available on October 28th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.
Comments