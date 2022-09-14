Menu
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta PC Requirements Not That Different from MW 2019 Specs

Nathan Birch
Sep 14, 2022, 18:47 PM EDT
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is fast approaching, and Activision has released the requirements for those who want to get in on the action on PC. Surprisingly, despite Modern Warfare 2 supposedly boasting a new engine, its Recommended specs aren’t much different than 2019’s Modern Warfare. Back in 2019, Activision recommended a GeForce GTX 1660 and now they say you need a GTX 1060. In 2019 they recommended a Radeon RX 580 and now you need… the exact same thing. But hey, you now need 16 GB of RAM instead of 12 GB.

Here are your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta PC requirements:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minimum PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 – 54 Bit (latest update)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
  • Video Memory: 3GB
  • RAM: 16GB RAM
  • Storage Space: 25GB
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
  • Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79 or AMD: 21.9.1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Recommended PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 – 54 Bit (latest update)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
  • Video Memory: 3GB
  • RAM: 16GB RAM
  • Storage Space: 25GB
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
  • Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79 or AMD: 21.9.1

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is open to everybody, but those who pre-order get early access. PlayStation owners also jump in a week early. Here are the dates:

Weekend 1 (PlayStation Exclusive)

  • Early Access (for those who pre-order): September 16th – 17th
  • Open Beta: September 18th – 20th

Weekend 2 (Cross-play Beta)

  • Early Access (for those who pre-order): September 22nd – 23rd
  • Open Beta: September 24th – 26th

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28. The Call of Duty: Next event, which will reveal new details about the game’s multiplayer, will livestream tomorrow (September 15).

