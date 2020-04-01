Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Comparison Video Highlights Graphics Improvements

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is now out on PlayStation 4, and it's finally possible to see how much the game has been improved over the original release.

A new comparison video shared by ElAnalistaDeBits highlights the differences between the original and the remastered campaign, and the enhancements are definitely noticeable. The fact that Modern Warfare 2 aged surprisingly well definitely helped the remaster.

Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake New Video Focuses On Combat

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered has been released on PlayStation 4, and it will be exclusive to the console for 30 days. The multiplayer hasn't been remastered, as the game's most popular maps will likely be remastered for CoD: Modern Warfare.

Beginning with Modern Warfare last year, our focus has been to bring players together seamlessly in one unified online multiplayer playground. With cross-play, releasing new post-launch maps, modes, weapons and more content drops for free, and launching Warzone, the Free-to-Play, Free-for-Everyone new Call of Duty experience, the Modern Warfare universe will expand, bringing new experiences to players. We’ve seen iconic Modern Warfare series maps of past return in the new Modern Warfare, including classics like Rust, Shipment, Crash and Vacant. Plus, in Warzone we’ve also experienced classic Modern Warfare series locations like Gulag and Boneyard in new ways. Rather than release a separate, multiplayer experience as a standalone pack, Activision and Infinity Ward are bringing more classic map experiences to new life within the Modern Warfare universe as it continues to grow and build over time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is now available on PlayStation 4. It will launch on PC and Xbox One on April 30th.