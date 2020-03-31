CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Out Now, Multiplayer Not Coming, PS4-Exclusive at Launch

After months of rumors and leaks, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is finally available on PlayStation 4. Yes, only PS4 – like most things CoD, MW2 Remastered is exclusive to Sony’s console for a month, although pre-orders for the PC and Xbox One versions are open now. Needless to say, this is rubbing a lot of fans the wrong, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic with new things to play in short supply, but so far, Activision is sticking to their guns. You can check out a trailer for Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to Become a “Best Of” Game With Over 60 Multiplayer Maps; Will Include MW2 Maps – Rumor

Oh, and yes, as the title implies, this remaster only features Modern Warfare 2’s single-player campaign. Multiplayer isn’t included. In fact, Activision has actually confirmed rumors that they instead plan to release most of Modern Warfare 2’s maps for the 2019 version of Modern Warfare, essentially turning it into a “greatest hits” collection of MP maps. Here’s what Activision had to say about the situation…

Beginning with Modern Warfare last year, our focus has been to bring players together seamlessly in one unified online multiplayer playground. With cross-play, releasing new post-launch maps, modes, weapons and more content drops for free, and launching Warzone, the Free-to-Play, Free-for-Everyone new Call of Duty experience, the Modern Warfare universe will expand, bringing new experiences to players. We’ve seen iconic Modern Warfare series maps of past return in the new Modern Warfare, including classics like Rust, Shipment, Crash and Vacant. Plus, in Warzone we’ve also experienced classic Modern Warfare series locations like Gulag and Boneyard in new ways. Rather than release a separate, multiplayer experience as a standalone pack, Activision and Infinity Ward are bringing more classic map experiences to new life within the Modern Warfare universe as it continues to grow and build over time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available now on PS4, and will launch on PC and Xbox One on April 30. The game will set you back $20.