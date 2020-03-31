Call of Duty: Modern Warfare To Become a “Best Of” Game With Over 60 Multiplayer Maps; Will Include MW2 Maps – Rumor

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to become a "best of" Modern Warfare game in the coming weeks, according to rumors circulating online.

TheGamingRevolution, who revealed details on the Call of Duty series accurately in the past, recently revealed that CoD: Modern Warfare is going to become a "best of" Modern Warfare game featuring over 60 maps. Among these maps will be remasters of multiplayer maps found in the original trilogy.

I was told that they're planning on making Modern Warfare a "best of" modern warfare game and there's around 60, yes that's right, 60 multiplayer maps in the works for modern warfare right now that will mainly be remasters of fan favourites from the trilogy.

Commenting on the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, TheGamingRevolution confirmed that the development of the multiplayer was finished a while ago, and not all of the original maps will be added to Modern Warfare, just the most popular ones. Additionally, there is the chance that a remastered Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer may be released at some point.

As far as I'm aware, even though Modern Warfare 2 remastered multiplayer was finished a while ago, not all the maps will be coming to modern warfare and just the majority of favourites. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 30, 2020

I'm being told it might still possibly come at some point and it's not completely lost just yet — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 30, 2020

CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered has yet to receive an official release date, but a recent leak revealed that the game will be released today. A trailer has also been leaked, showcasing the remaster enhancements.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been released back in 2009 on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and it is still considered by many fans as one of the best entries in the whole series. The game featured a single player campaign, which has gotten the remaster treatment, as well as a co-op campaign.

SPECIAL OPS CO-OPERATIVE

An entirely new gameplay mode which supports 2-player co-operative play online that is unique from the single player story campaign.

Special Ops pits players into a gauntlet of time-trial and objective-based missions.

Rank-up as players unlock new Special Ops missions, each more difficult.

Missions include highlights from the single player campaign, fan favorites from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and all new, exclusive missions.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.