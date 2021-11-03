Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Choice Details, Returning Maps, More May Have Leaked

This year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard isn’t yet out, but rumors about next year’s game, which is almost certainly Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, are heating up. Yesterday we brought you some details from reliable leaker Tom Henderson, who stated the new game will center on Task Force 141 taking on Colombian drug cartels and will up the violence and grittiness over past games. On the multiplayer front, it’s said we can expect a number of remade maps from the original Modern Warfare 2, as well as a new Warzone map.

Now another CoD insider, RalphsValve, has stepped in with some more information. They're largely on the same page as Henderson, although they provide some more detail. It seems as though they may have actually seen a couple missions in action, because they provide specific details of early missions, as Task Force 141 attempts to gather information on a drug lord by infiltrating a safe house. Apparently, the first mission will allow you to take a direct or more stealthy route, with your choice determining who on your team will die. Later, players will have to decide whether to open fire on a group that may be cartel members or domestic Colombian military police.

Activision Overdelivers in Q3, Blizzard Delays Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, Loses a Leader

RalphsValve also backs Henderson’s report that AI will be more realistic, but it won’t just be in the way they react to being shot. They should also be smarter and more flexible. The game is reportedly going for a more immersive-than-usual approach in general, with your character panting, showing fear, and reacting in a more realistic ways to what’s happening around them. Guns jamming and other inconveniences may also happen more often. That said, there will also be new mechanics and tools at your disposal – for instance, you’ll be able to command teammates to clear rooms for you.

In addition to these general details, our leaker also provided more specific lists of Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer modes, returning maps, and weapons…

Multiplayer

⁃Extraction type mode

⁃Ricochet Perk (Grants special ammunition that ricochets off of surfaces)

⁃Bounty Hunter Perk

⁃Field upgrades return

⁃Operators return

⁃Floor is Lava game mode

⁃Uplink mode

⁃Hostage mode (CQB styled) — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 2, 2021

Returning Maps

⁃Favela

⁃Terminal

⁃Highrise

⁃Shipment

⁃Quarry — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 2, 2021

Weapons:

AR: Mk47, DT MDR, Beretta ARX-160, Ak (Multiple variants)

SMG: MP5K, MP9, MP7, UMP45, Vz.61

Marksman Rifles: Kel-Tec RFB, M110 SASS

Shotguns: SPAS-12, Savage M24

Pistols: AMT Hardballer, Beretta, CZ P-09

Snipers: BFG-50, CheyTac Intervention

Lever action: Winchester 92, — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 2, 2021

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rumored to Up Violence, Introduce New Warzone Map in 2022

Browning BLR, Savage M99

Launchers: RPG-7

Knives: Karambit, Butterfly Knife, Combat Knife — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 2, 2021

Of course, take this with a grain of salt, although our leaker is definitely going out on a limb with a lot of very specific info here. If they’re just making it up, we’ll definitely know it eventually!

What are your thoughts as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 potentially comes into focus? Like what you’re hearing or would you prefer a different direction?