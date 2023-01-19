Call of Duty Delays Season 02, Though Resurgence Is Coming Back

The teams behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 announced a delay for Season 02. Originally scheduled to begin on February 1st, the second season of the games' live service will begin two weeks later. They also confirmed previous rumors about Season 02, such as the return of Resurgence to Warzone 2.0 and the addition of Ranked Play for MWII (which will keep the 4v4 format and use all the rules, maps, and modes enabled for the Call of Duty League).

Season 02 will be launching on Wednesday, February 15th.

Our studio teams have been making several changes based on what we have heard from our player community. Season 02 includes all new content, with the return of Resurgence and a brand new small map for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. ranked play is also back and coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, along with new multiplayer maps, new modes, weapons and much more. stay tuned for additional intel.

The aforementioned rumors also hinted at the return of other modes like Plunder and Cranked. The official message didn't mention them, but they could be added later in Season 02.

In early December, a key art leak showed the return of Warcom Operator Daniel ‘Ronin’ Shinoda and of the World at War ‘Castle’ map, remastered for last year's Call of Duty: Vanguard. Both are supposed to be coming in Season 02.

Just a couple of days ago, we learned that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beat Elden Ring as the best-selling 2022 game in the United States, according to the NPD. Here's the Top 10 chart:

1 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

2 - Elden Ring

3 - Madden NFL 23

4 - God of War Ragnarok

5 - Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

6 - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

7 - FIFA 23

8 - Pokemon Legends: Arceus

9 - Horizon Forbidden West

10 - MLB The Show 22