Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4 Alpha Starts Tomorrow, Offers Multiple Maps and Modes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War doesn’t launch until November, and the betas don’t kick off until October, but PS4 owners can try out an alpha version of the game…tomorrow! The Black Ops Cold War Alpha is free for all PS4 owners and includes 5 maps and modes, 10 operators, and more. You can check out a trailer for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4 Alpha, below.

Here’s a listing of everything available to try out in the alpha:

Maps Satellite (6v6)

Miami (6v6)

Moscow (6v6)

Armada (12v12)

Crossroads (12v12) Modes Combined Arms: Domination (12v12)

Team Deathmatch (6v6)

Domination (6v6)

Kill Confirmed (6v6)

Hardpoint (6v6) (Added Saturday, Sept. 19th) Weapons Assault Rifles XM4

Krig 6

AK-47 Submachine Guns Type 821

AK-74u

+ more Tactical Rifles M16 Type 63 Light Machine Guns RPD

+ more Sniper Rifles LW3 - Tundra

Pelington 703 Pistols 1911

Diamatti Shotguns Hauer 77

Gallo SA12 Tacticals Smoke Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethals Frag

C4 Field Upgrades Proximity Mine

SAM Turret

Jammer

Field Mic Perks Category 1 Engineer

Tactical Mask

Flak Jacket Category 2 Scavenger

Quartermaster

Tracker Category 3 Cold Blooded

Ghost

Ninja Wildcards Danger Close - Equip extra lethal and tactical equipment, and start with max ammo.

Law Breaker - Equip any weapon in either slot and equip any Perks.

Gunfighter - Unlocks 3 additional attachment slots for your primary weapon.

Perk Greed - Equip 3 extra Perks. Scorestreaks RC-XD

Spy Plane

Artillery

Napalm Strike

Air Patrol

War Machine

Attack Helicopter

Chopper Gunner Operators Adler (MACV/SOG, CIA)

Sims (MACV/SOG)

Baker (Navy Seal)

Garcia (DGI)

Portnova (KGB)

Stone (Mil-Sim)

Song (Mil-Sim)

Vargas (Mil-Sim)

Hunter (Mil-Sim)

Powers (Mil-Sim)

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha will run from September 18 at 10am PT until September 20 at 10am PT. You can pre-load the alpha now, which runs around 25GB.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS4 on November 13.