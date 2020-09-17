Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4 Alpha Starts Tomorrow, Offers Multiple Maps and Modes
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War doesn’t launch until November, and the betas don’t kick off until October, but PS4 owners can try out an alpha version of the game…tomorrow! The Black Ops Cold War Alpha is free for all PS4 owners and includes 5 maps and modes, 10 operators, and more. You can check out a trailer for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4 Alpha, below.
Here’s a listing of everything available to try out in the alpha:
Maps
- Satellite (6v6)
- Miami (6v6)
- Moscow (6v6)
- Armada (12v12)
- Crossroads (12v12)
Modes
- Combined Arms: Domination (12v12)
- Team Deathmatch (6v6)
- Domination (6v6)
- Kill Confirmed (6v6)
- Hardpoint (6v6) (Added Saturday, Sept. 19th)
Weapons
Assault Rifles
- XM4
- Krig 6
- AK-47
Submachine Guns
- Type 821
- AK-74u
- + more
Tactical Rifles
M16
- Type 63
Light Machine Guns
- RPD
- + more
Sniper Rifles
- LW3 - Tundra
- Pelington 703
Pistols
- 1911
- Diamatti
Shotguns
- Hauer 77
- Gallo SA12
Tacticals
- Smoke Grenade
- Stun Grenade
Lethals
- Frag
- C4
Field Upgrades
- Proximity Mine
- SAM Turret
- Jammer
- Field Mic
Perks
Category 1
- Engineer
- Tactical Mask
- Flak Jacket
Category 2
- Scavenger
- Quartermaster
- Tracker
Category 3
- Cold Blooded
- Ghost
- Ninja
Wildcards
- Danger Close - Equip extra lethal and tactical equipment, and start with max ammo.
- Law Breaker - Equip any weapon in either slot and equip any Perks.
- Gunfighter - Unlocks 3 additional attachment slots for your primary weapon.
- Perk Greed - Equip 3 extra Perks.
Scorestreaks
- RC-XD
- Spy Plane
- Artillery
- Napalm Strike
- Air Patrol
- War Machine
- Attack Helicopter
- Chopper Gunner
Operators
- Adler (MACV/SOG, CIA)
- Sims (MACV/SOG)
- Baker (Navy Seal)
- Garcia (DGI)
- Portnova (KGB)
- Stone (Mil-Sim)
- Song (Mil-Sim)
- Vargas (Mil-Sim)
- Hunter (Mil-Sim)
- Powers (Mil-Sim)
The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha will run from September 18 at 10am PT until September 20 at 10am PT. You can pre-load the alpha now, which runs around 25GB.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS4 on November 13.
