Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches soon, and as usual, PlayStation owners are getting special treatment. We already learned the PlayStation versions of Cold War will have an exclusive mode – Zombies Onslaught – but now Sony has revealed a few other bonuses for their customers. These include more Battle Pass tier skips, exclusive double-XP events, extra loadout slots, and more. You can get the lowdown on all the extras PlayStation owners can expect below.

Unlock new gear and goodies even faster. PlayStation players that purchase the $20 Battle Pass Bundles will get an additional 5 tier skips. That’s a total of 25 tier skips! PlayStation Party Bonus: Teamwork makes the dream work. PlayStation players that play together in parties receive +25% bonus weapon XP. The bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates.

PlayStation players can look forward to exclusive Monthly Double XP events (24 hr duration), so prepare to boost your rank. Extra Loadouts: Be prepared for any scenario. PlayStation players get an additional 2 loadout slots, ready for customization. Available when Create-A-Class unlocks upon reaching Level 4.

Meanwhile, here’s a refresher or how the Zombies Onslaught mode works:

In Zombies Onslaught, you and one other Operator will deploy to one of several locations derived from various Multiplayer maps with your custom loadouts. These are the very same loadouts you’ll carry into traditional Zombies and Multiplayer, complete with your preferred primary weapon, whether it be an LMG, heavy-hitting sniper rifle, or other fully kitted-out tool for zombie destruction. Once you drop in, the onslaught begins; the Dark Aether Orb will confine your duo to a specific space on the map, where the undead will begin spawning in. Killing these zombies will power the Orb. Kill enough Zombies and the Orb will move. While you’re inside the Orb, you won’t take Dark Aether damage from outside the specific map zone the Orb protects, helping keep players alive as they fight increasingly difficult undead enemies, with each “surge” bringing more resilient, faster and deadlier zombies. Surges can also include Elite enemies, more powerful adversaries compared to the regular zombified masses. For the sake of scoring, Elites should be your primary target, as you’ll receive either a Bronze, Silver, or Gold ranking based on the number of Elites you and your partner can defeat. By achieving a specific rank, you will unlock useful rewards for use across Zombies and Multiplayer. Each season, new maps and rewards will be introduced for PS4 and PS5 players.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 13.